Zendaya in formal ball gown squats in the street with her Emmy

As her former Shake It Up co-star Bella Thorne parties on a boat and runs businesses, Zendaya made history again at the Emmy’s with a big night as a winner for her performance in the HBO series Euphoria.

Zendaya stars in Euphoria as Rue, a drug-addicted high school student whose father died, and the dramatic role requires quite an acting range. Luckily for Zendaya, she executes the role well and receives awards for her portrayal of the teenager.

She shared a photo where she smiled from ear to ear behind the scenes after her big win.

Zendaya posted the photo with her 150 million followers, and she quickly topped 3.9 million likes and countless congratulatory comments for her record-breaking win.

Zendaya looked elated as she posed in her strapless black Emmy ballgown with her trophy in hand.

Her caption read, “When your feet hurt but you got a whole lot to smile about. Still absolutely beaming, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Zendaya’s previous Emmy records

The actress took on a production role and expressed a desire to move from in front of the camera to behind the lens. Her big move paid off as she also received a nomination for producing in Euphoria, breaking another record.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Zendaya has broken Emmy records before.

In 2020, Zendaya was the youngest winner of Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Rue in the hit HBO series Euphoria. At 24 years old, she was only the second black woman to receive the nod after Viola Davis.

Zendaya feels ‘silly’ playing make-believe for a living sometimes

Zendaya graced the cover of Vogue Italia in July, and she revealed that while she felt silly being an actor at times, she appreciates the way that her performances touch the hearts of others.

She said, “Sometimes I feel kind of silly being an actor. Because it’s like I make-believe for a living, which may seem ridiculous, but then I remember the stories that I’m telling & the reasons behind them. Especially as of recent with Euphoria, I had so many people reach out and share their experiences of connecting with it, in the sense of loss or addiction or grief or mental illness and their struggles with that.”

As fans eagerly await filming for Euphoria Season 3, one can’t help but speculate whether Zendaya could do the unthinkable and make it three-for-three on the Emmy front.