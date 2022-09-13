Zendaya in braless black gown is ‘on her way’

Zendaya is headed to the 2022 Emmys for another year of fashion domination and possibly an award. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Zendaya is on her way to the 2022 Emmys, and her fashion domination continues.

Zendaya shared a photo as she prepared for the 2022 Emmy Awards on her Instagram for her 150 million followers.

Lately, Zendaya has dominated award show red carpets with menswear items, to which she has added her own feminine touches.

Never one to dress statically, the former Shake It Up actress went full glam in a glamorous look.

With the help of her longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya chose a gorgeous gown from her favorite, Maison Valentino.

The gorgeous Euphoria actress looked classic and chic in a strapless black gown with a cinched waist and dramatic tiered hem.

Zendaya heads to the Emmy’s in gorgeous Valentino

The gown was fashionable and functional, offering two pockets, which Zendaya placed her hands inside.

The corset bodice featured a waist with a beautiful bow, adding another touch of elegance to the dress.

The actress wore a diamond necklace around her neck, which took centerstage, thanks to her strapless gown and matching earrings.

Zendaya tagged the team of hair, makeup, and stylists, who helped to get her red carpet ready for her big night. She tagged Valentino, Law Roach, Bulgari, Sheika Daley, and Lancome for assisting with her look.

Her caption read, “I’m on my way🖤 Emmys 2022.”

Zendaya breaks multiple Emmy records for Euphoria

The Emmy-winning actress broke an Emmy record as the youngest producer to receive the nomination.

Zendaya’s 2020 nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Rue in the hit HBO show Euphoria made Zendaya the youngest actress to receive that nod.

With this year’s Emmy nomination, Zendaya is also the youngest actress to receive two Lead Actress nominations.

Zendaya shared a post of appreciation when she received the news about her nominations.

Zendaya’s caption read, “Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life. I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you.”

Her caption continued, “Lastly thank you to the @televisionacademy for this incredible acknowledgment. We out here Emmy nominated again y’all!!!”

After tonight, Zendaya may very well break another Emmy Award record.