Zendaya in a stunning peach dress sends birthday shoutout to Timothee Chalamet

Zendaya wished her Dune co-star, Timothee Chalamet, a happy birthday. Pic credit: Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire

Zendaya looked gorgeous in peach in a photo she shared for a birthday shoutout to Timothee Chalamet. Chalamet turned 27 on December 27, and his Dune co-star, Zendaya, marked the occasion with a shoutout.

The behind-the-scenes photo saw Zendaya and Chalamet preparing for a magazine photoshoot. Zendaya dazzled in a formfitting cutout peach dress while surrounded by stylists.

The dress was peppered with cutouts on the sleeves, neckline, and down the side of the skirt. It also featured a flattering V-neck, long sleeves, and a skirt with thick tassels on it.

Zendaya paired the dress with several gold bracelets and bejeweled rings. Among her rings, was her gorgeous signature yellow Bulgari diamond ring which sparked engagement rumors when she first bought it last year.

She opted to wear her brunette hair down for the photo and pushed it back from her face. While she seemed to be in the middle of getting her full glam makeup on, her smoky orange eyeshadow was already applied and complimented her dress beautifully.

Behind her, Chalamet could be seen mid-laugh in the background with his hands raised in the air.

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet’s friendship explained

Chalamet was dressed for the photoshoot, as well, and looked dashing in a turtle-neck sweater underneath an unzipped light brown jacket. He paired the shirt and jacket with a pair of white trousers decorated with buttons and lace.

Over the photo, Zendaya wrote, “Happy birthday to this kid.”

Pic credit: @zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya and Chalamet worked together on the set of the 2021 film Dune and were recently reunited for filming on Dune: Part 2. Meanwhile, the two have struck up quite a heartwarming friendship over the years.

One aspect of their friendship has been remembering each others’ birthdays with sweet tributes each year. They have both praised each other’s acting careers and fashion sense, as well.

Pic credit:@RealChalamet/Twitter

Zendaya revealed that she had just come on the set of Dune to work, but instead found a close friendship with Chalamet. She stated, “I was like, I want to do my best work, you know? But this guy made it such a warm environment to work [in].”

The two even proved their status as BFFs by taking BuzzFeed’s BFF Test, in which they revealed how well they knew each other.

The pair have become the face of the Dune film series, and it is heartwarming that they struck up a sweet friendship amid their hard work.

Zendaya is Smartwater’s global brand ambassador

In addition to her impressive acting career, Zendaya has also collaborated with various brands throughout her career. Most recently, she was named the newest face of Smartwater as their global brand ambassador.

Smartwater announced the news in June, stating, “A global icon and cultural force, Zendaya isn’t afraid to be true to herself, and that’s what makes her the perfect addition to the Smartwater family.”

As part of her duties as a brand ambassador, Zendaya will appear in the brand’s latest campaigns and will also support community water programs. So far, she already appeared in several commercials for the brand.

In the commercials, she is usually advising some director or fashion designer. Sipping from a bottle of Smartwater, she encourages others to simply make the “smart” choice.

She has worked her acting skills and impeccable fashion sense into the commercials for Smartwater to further elevate them.