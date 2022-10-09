Zendaya goes braless in playful open top for orange vibes

Zendaya gives life in orange with a two-piece featuring an open shirt and a short hem. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Zendaya was feeling orange in a new set of photos which showed she could rock any color.

The Emmy winner also demonstrated her ability to carry off any outfit in the stylish new shots.

The Shake It Up alum looked gorgeous in Ferragamo as she posed with her hair in her face against a wooden wall.

Zendaya’s longtime friend and stylist, Law Roach, shared the photos on his Instagram feed, and Zendaya reposted the pictures on her Instagram Stories.

The five pictures showed Zendaya in head-to-toe orange with a leather-like material that appeared to be the new and trendy vegan leather.

Zendaya swung her curls in the shots, which appeared very natural, like an impromptu photoshoot.

Zendaya goes braless in beautiful orange outfit

The first photo showed the Euphoria actress in movement, with her curls bouncing across her face as she placed her hands on either side of her orange shirt. She kept the accessories light with a simple gold band ring on one finger, as her bright clothing was the star of the show.

The second shot, from farther away, offered a full look at Zendaya’s colorful ensemble from head to toe. She wore black close-toed pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Zendaya revealed a bare face as her natural beauty and gorgeous looks shined through in the shot. Her nails were short, without any color, as she stuck with her natural vibe.

The final photo featured Zendaya’s back as she continued moving her hair, which swung to the side. The flash captured different aspects of Zendaya’s ensemble, showing the outfit was two shades of orange. Her high-waisted orange pants were tapered to create a dark color at the ends.

Zendaya and Law Roach are friends and co-workers

Zendaya and Law Roach have created stunning looks for over a decade.

Law first met the actress when she was still on Disney Channel with Bella Thorne. At the time, he was a personal shopper for a family friend of Zendaya.

Law Told WWD, “When she was 14, she didn’t know much about fashion, and we were starting to learn about each other. And I think I had a little bit more say-so in the look.”

However, Law has since seen the actress grow into an adult.

He continued, “But now she’s a grown woman. I think she’s grown, not only the way she chooses and collaborates with me, but in everything. She’s a woman now.”