Zendaya is stunning in a desert-themed photoshoot as the talented actress shows off her modeling skills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/StarMaxWorldwide

Zendaya struck a pose for a rare share on social media today, and judging from the reception, fans are here for the post.

The former Shake It Up actress took to Instagram, where she has amassed 158 million followers, to share a captivating photo.

Zendaya has been on a high since she made history with her second Emmy Award win in September. Her post-win glow was certainly apparent in her latest share.

The picture on her IG feed showed Zendaya as she stood in front of a sand dune. The Euphoria star’s hair blew dramatically in the wind for the stunning shot.

She placed her hands on her hips as she worked her angles for the stunning photo, which quickly received 7.8 million likes and counting.

The statuesque model wore a partially buttoned crop top and opted to go braless for the beautiful look.

Zendaya stuns in front of sand dune

Zendaya tilted her head back and closed her eyes as her bronzed skin glowed under the sun.

The actress chose simple accessories with a diamond pendant around her neck.

The sky behind Zendaya was entirely blue, with faint clouds decorating the distance.

Zendaya let the photo do the talking, opting to go caption-free for the shot.

Although Zendaya didn’t provide context for the photo, it would be fair to assume it involved the movie Dune. She has been filming the sequel to Dune, called Dune: Part Two, with director Denis Villeneuve at the helm.

The actress has shown that her star power transcends boundaries from the big screen to the TV screen, as well as advertising campaigns.

Zendaya’s Bulgari ambassadorship

Zendaya has served as an ambassador for Bulgari since 2020. In the two years since she joined the company, the actress has practically become synonymous with the brand.

She has often rocked diamonds from them on her red carpet appearances.

In May, the brand released a film that starred fellow ambassadors, including Lisa from Blackpink and actress Anne Hathaway. Zendaya doesn’t only star in campaigns for Bulgari, however — she has also spent some money on their products herself.

Zendaya told British Vogue that she splurged on a stunning yellow diamond ring for herself.

She explained, “This is my splurge, my treat-myself. I do get a little employee discount.”

She continued, “It feels like it’s gonna be an heirloom, like one day I can give it to my grandchildren.”

It isn’t hard to imagine why many people would be dying to get their hands on a diamond ring, especially one belonging to Zendaya.