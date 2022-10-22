Zara Larsson looks beautiful wearing metallic pink eyeshadow and a glossy lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

In case you didn’t know, Swedish singer Zara Larsson is friends with American pop princess Sabrina Carpenter.

The two of them crossed paths back in September 2020 when they released the remix of Larsson’s song, Wow. Carpenter joined this song, as well as being part of its music video.

And most recently, Larsson attended Carpenter’s show in LA and hung out with her backstage.

She wore an adorable and comfortable outfit that totally screamed Emails I Can’t Send, the name of Carpenter’s latest album.

The singer wore a knitted red shirt with cutouts on the side and a beautiful pattern on the front.

She paired this top with some military green wide-leg pants that made her legs look miles long.

Zara Larsson and Sabrina Carpenter stun for behind-the-scenes picture

Larsson added a fun and stylish look by carrying a sparkly silver shoulder bag, elevating the outfit a little more.

She posed for the camera holding a red heart-shaped balloon and closing her eyes for a very candid picture.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her gorgeous blonde hair was slicked back into a low ponytail.

The singer posted a video of Carpenter singing on stage the song that named her album, as well as a picture of the two of them hugging each other on her Instagram.

Zara Larsson is a hopeless romantic

Larson released her latest album in 2021 titled Poster Girl. The theme of this album is her opening up to love again and admitting how much she loves love. You could say she is a hopeless romantic.

In an interview with NME magazine, she said, “It’s the reason we’re all alive and for me, it’s the whole point for our existence. I’m the sort of person who falls in love with people in, like, four seconds. It’s just a really big part of who I am.”

A few of the songs from this record besides the collaboration with Carpenter are, Love Me Land, I Need Love, and FFF which technically means “falling for a friend.”

Larsson became single once again in August 2019 after separating from her model boyfriend Brian Whittaker. However, it looks like she is ready for love to knock on her door again sooner or later.

Listen and watch the official video for Wow by Zara Larsson featuring Sabrina Carpenter on YouTube.