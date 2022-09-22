Zara Larsson stuns in yellow crop top and miniskirt

Zara Larsson looks incredible with nude lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Zara Larsson stunned in a recent film picture.

The Swedish singer, mostly known for her famous song, Lush Life, is currently enjoying her time in Italy.

She posed in front of a beautiful view wearing a two-piece yellow outfit.

The outfit consisted of a halter top with silver diamond details at the collar and below her chest.

A matching skirt allowed the singer to show off her incredible abs and toned body.

Her hair was styled in a bun, and her makeup was very minimal.

Zara Larsson reveals abs in yellow crop top and miniskirt

Larsson posted a photo dump on her Instagram account for her 7.6 million followers.

In other pictures, we see her wearing a white dress with military green patterns and a matching green cap, and other photos show her posing with friends.

She captioned this post, “Italy on film.”

Zara Larsson talks about her new album

At just 24 years old, Zara Larsson has accomplished many things in her musical career.

In 2014, she signed a three-year contract with Epic Records after having a lot of success back home in Sweden. However, her second studio album, titled So Good, rose her to fame even more. This album brought singles like Lush Life and Ain’t My Fault.

Last year, she released her third studio album, Poster Girl, which brought hits like Ruin My Life, debuting in the Top 10 in Sweden, Ireland, and the UK.

She talked to NME about her next album and told them she has been working with songwriters like Rick Nowels, who has worked with other prominent artists like Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa, as well as producer Danja, who has worked with Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

She describes this next album’s sound by saying, “The drums are a little harder, the vocals are vocally a little bit more. I would just say I’ve been taking it up a notch, which is hopefully what I would like to do for every album, just step it up; but this one is really f**king good.”

Most recently, the singer teamed up with fellow Swedish artist, Alesso, to release a new single titled Words, which also comes with two more remixes of the song.

You can now listen to Words by Alesso feat Zara Larsson on YouTube or most music streaming platforms.