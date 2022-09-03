Zac Efron shirtless shows off ripped body

Actor Zac Efron at the premiere of The Greatest Showman in Brooklyn, New York. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Zac Efron goes shirtless, treating his fans to a hot photo in which he looks muscular and better than ever.

The 34-year-old actor is back to making movies after picking up a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his Netflix documentary Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

The second season is currently in production as he returns to making movies.

In 2022, he has been booked and busy, starring in the survival thriller Gold. He also portrayed Andy McGee in the horror flick Firestarter, a remake of the 1984 film based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King.

Efron announced that he is set to star in Peter Farrelly’s comedy movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which is based on a true story.

The handsome actor is undoubtedly in great shape as he is set to star in Sean Durkin’s indie movie, The Iron Claw, about the Von Erich family of wrestlers.

Zac Efron reveals toned physique in shirtless selfie

The Hollywood star got wet for a shirtless selfie and quickly racked up over 1.6 million likes on Instagram.

“Phone was in my pocket,” he joked in the caption.

The 34-year-old actor is hairy and totally shredded for the awesome photo in which he balances himself in an infinity pool with one hand on the ground and the other on his head.

A shirtless Zac Efron is a rare treat as he last offered a shirtless photo for his fans to celebrate his birthday last year.

The High School Musical alum is no stranger to getting ripped and muscular for a movie role.

In 2017, he starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch and stole the show with his unbelievably shredded physique.

“That was actually a really important time to do Baywatch, because I realized that when I was done with that movie, I don’t ever want to be in that good a shape again,” he recalled on a 2020 episode of Hot Ones.

“Really, it’s like, it was so hard. You’re working with no wiggle-room. You’ve got water under your skin which you’re worrying about making your six-pack into a four-pack,” he added.

He admitted that getting to a low body fat percentage has its dangers.

“It’s just stupid. It’s not real. I’m happy that it worked and that it got me through it. I may do it again if it was something worthwhile, but I would wait until it gets to that,” Efron continued in the Hot One’s interview.

Is Zac Efron getting shredded for his role as Kevin Von Erich?

Zac Efron may have found a role worthwhile for the gym sacrifice as Deadline revealed that he is set to star as Kevin Von Erich in the movie The Iron Claw.

Based on a true story, the movie will follow the story of one of wrestling’s most iconic family dynasties.

The tale of the Von Erich family is filled with tragedy and triumph – numerous suicides, tragic accidents, and a rumored family curse.