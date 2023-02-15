Zac Efron is shirtless for quality time with his valentine

Zac Efron looked chilled and happy as he shared a snap at home, reading a story to his little sister.

The Greatest Showman star was shirtless, showing off his toned torso, and wore a pair of grey marl shorts as he read to Olivia, 3, who was cuddled up beside him, clutching a stuffed toy.

Zac’s hair was ruffled, and he was growing some facial hair, clearly relaxing as he enjoyed his downtime.

He shared the sweet snap with his 58.1 million followers and wrote the cute caption, “My valentine.”

Some confused followers had mistaken the little girl for Zac’s own child or his niece, not realizing he actually has a 3-year-old sister who is 32 years his junior.

Zac clearly adores his sis and had previously shared a photo of her on her 2nd birthday in December last year, which melted the hearts of his fans.

Zac Efron is a doting big brother

Little Olivia sure is lucky to have a protective older brother like Zac. But she also has Dylan, the middle Efron sibling aged 31, competing for her affection.

Dylan commented on Zac’s Valentine’s photo with the comment, “No, she’s mine”, clearly competing for the best big brother spot!

Pic credit: @zacefron/Instagram

The comment received over 6000 likes. Later Dylan shared his own Valentine’s post dedicated to the little girl.

Zac and Dylan remain super close, especially after living together for a couple of years.

In a 2017 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, Zac said, “Yes, I mean most of the time [he is a good roommate]. He’s my little brother. He looks after the house while I’m gone. We’re cool like that. I trust him, he’s a good dude. I trust him with the house. I came home [recently], and it was very clear that the cleaning lady had been there just minutes before I arrived.”

Dylan is currently a tv producer and helped to create Zac’s popular Netflix series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Zac Efron collabs with Bombas

Zac’s acting career is still going strong, with two movies including a remake of Three Men and a Baby and a new TV series called Killing Zac Efron due out this year.

However, in between acting jobs, he’s currently working with Bombas, a clothing brand that focuses on socks, underwear, t-shirts, and slippers.

Bombas operate on the model of buy one, donate one, and has currently donated over 75 million products to homeless charities.

Zac recently shared a video that played seven different images of him wearing his Bombas apparel to the soundtrack of 21 Savage’s song Bank Account.

He wrote a caption showing that he was a partner of the brand, saying, “I got 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 @bombas One Purchased = One Donated #bombaspartner.”

We love a collab for a good cause!