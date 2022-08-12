YouTuber Jaclyn Hill reveals the death of her former husband Jon Hill

Influencer Jaclyn Hill has shared the news that her ex-husband has passed away. Pic credit: Jaclyn Hill/YouTube

YouTuber and beauty guru Jaclyn Hill has revealed that her ex-husband, musician Andrew Jonathan “Jon” Hill, passed away.

Jaclyn and Jon were married from 2009-2018, with Jaclyn previously stating through her divorce that she would “always have love for him.” Despite the relationship ending, Jaclyn has kept his last name — as it is the name she has built her entire empire around.

She has also supported him since their divorce by reaching out to followers and asking them to pray for him.

Although the cause of death is unknown at this time, both Jaclyn and Jon have been open about his struggles with addiction in the past.

On both her Instagram Stories and Twitter, Jaclyn shared a photo of Jon along with the devastating news to inform her followers of his passing.

A broken-heart symbol accompanied the post.

Jaclyn Hill announces the death of her ex-husband Jon Hill

“It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022. We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time,” the announcement stated.

The note was signed, “VR, The Hill Family.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jaclyn also revealed that Jon’s family asked her to announce the news on her social media.

In a preceding Instagram Stories post before the news of his death, she wrote, “I was asked by Jons family to post this next slide…”

Pic credit: @jaclynhill/Instagram

The news comes at a bittersweet time for Jaclyn, as she recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend of four years, Jordan Farnum.

Jaclyn also runs her own makeup line, Jaclyn Cosmetics, and has turned herself into a household name in the beauty industry since her start on YouTube.

Jaclyn Hill comments on Jon’s previous struggle with addiction

Although the two had been broken up for a few years, Jaclyn sent out a tweet last year that had fans concerned for Jon’s well-being.

“It’s so hard to be a ‘social media influencer’ and know when to talk about things & when not to. But please send prayers to Jon Hill. He was my best friend starting at 15 years old. He has been open about his addiction & he needs your prayers,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @Jaclynhill/Twitter

Jon has been open himself about his previous struggles in the past. In an interview with Billboard, he shared where his addiction originated.

“My addiction kicked off when I was 17 years old in high school,” he said. “I was at a bonfire when a friend asked him to try the prescription pills he was taking to manage the pain from his broken leg. I remember when it hit me, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is the best feeling I’ve ever had.’ It’s like all my insecurities of what people thought of me just went away. I felt untouchable.”

He also told Substream Magazine that his addiction played a part in his marriage to Jaclyn ultimately ending.

“I’ve had addiction problems since I was eighteen, and now I’m five months clean. A lot of it was just pain I put her through — I could have been a lot better of a husband,” he said. “And her fame kind of taking off just didn’t really help, it made that extravagant life and kind of drug life and material stuff more appealing.”

“In the end, it kind of just became more like roommates and less like husband and wife,” continued Jon. “I relapsed back in December and I was keeping it from her for a while, and I knew once I fell back into it, it was inevitable that it would come to the surface at that point.”