YouTuber Hila Klein finds out she’s pregnant while filming live podcast with husband Ethan Klein

The dynamic YouTube couple Hila and Ethan Klein spilled some exciting news while live on their podcast on May 28, 2021. This iconic husband-and-wife duo has been active on YouTube and social media for over ten years, forming their channel h3h3Productions back in 2011.

Their YouTube channel now has 6.42 million subscribers and the two provide content such as vlogs, comedy sketches and reaction videos. Their podcast H3 also has a YouTube channel with 2.92 million subscribers and it can be streamed on major podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

H3 is incredibly popular, ranking in the top 25 in regards to the number of listeners. They are often associated with other comedians and YouTubers, such as Trisha Paytas.

What did Hila Klein share?

While live on the H3 podcast, Hila Klein discovered that she is pregnant. She shared the exciting news with her husband before they let the audience in on his excitement.

The couple, who have been together since 2007, were awaiting news from their doctor while recording the latest podcast episode. Mid-podcast, Hila Klein gasped at her phone before laughing and looking away. Ethan Klein read the message over her shoulder and appeared shocked.

They then shared that Hila Klein had texted her doctor earlier to ask about an update regarding her recent bloodwork. The doctor responded via text with a message that read, “You’re super pregnant.”

The couple celebrated along with their podcast team who can be heard cheering them throughout the reveal. The Kleins posted a picture on their Instagram account, confirming the news.

They captioned the loving image, “We’re pregnant!” showing the two hugging while wearing the same attire they wore on the podcast. In the image, Hila Klein is donning a Teddy Fresh jacket, which is a fashion company that she founded.

This will be the couple’s second child as they already have a son named Theodore.

How did fans react?

Fans had a major reaction to this sudden announcement. The news was instantly trending on Twitter with many fans congratulating the couple and sharing their own shock.

One fan wrote, “Hila Klein is super pregnant and I’m super happy about it!! They were trying so hard and idk it’s just so cute and Theodore is going to be a big brother!! Ahhh!! Congratulations!”

Another shared their reaction and congratulated the couple, writing, “I just flipped on the stream and @h3h3productions and @HilaKleinH3 found out they were pregnant live on stream so awesome!!! Congratulations!!”

At the time of writing, “Hila” is in the Top 20 trends on Twitter under the entertainment category. There are currently 4,958 tweets on the topic.

H3 Podcast can be streamed on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.