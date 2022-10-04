YouTube streamer Valkyrae in thigh-skimming dress shows off ‘fairy edition’

Valkyrae knows how to pose for a gorgeous photo. Pic credit: @valkyrae/Twitter

Valkyrae stuns in a fairy princess look while on a picnic with friends.

She wore an off-the-shoulder white mini dress with silver chain detail across the waist.

The fairy-chic outfit was not complete without fairy wings. The YouTube strapped white fairy wings to the back of her dress.

She accessorized the look with dangling earrings, silver jewelry, and a bedazzled headpiece.

From wearing cutout dresses to thigh-skimming miniskirts, Valkyrae has created so many fashionable looks.

She attended the fairytale picnic with several fellow content creators, including Pokimane and LilyPichu.

Valkyrae’s newest collaboration

A few days ago the content creator revealed that she just started a partnership with women’s sportswear brand Gymshark.

She is now a global ambassador for the company and even has her own Valkyrae collections page on their website.

She took to social media to share the news and captioned the post, “Incredibly excited to announce I’m one of the new faces of @gymshark @gymsharkwomen.” 🎉

She stood in front of the billboard with Gymshark red leggings and a matching cropped long-sleeve top that shows off her incredible physique.

In the advertisement, she wore an aqua green halter top with light green biker shorts.

She paired it with two bubble-hair ponytails, a natural makeup look, and neon green sunglasses.

Valkyrae stars in another music video

Among many things, Valkryae has made several cameos in some of the biggest music videos.

In the past few months, she has collabebd with everyone from Machine Gun Kelly to her friend, Bella Poarch.

She recently appeared in a star-studded music video, which has already reached 4 Million views so far.

She captioned the cameo social media post reveal saying, “Had a little cameo in the Willow Smith x YUNGBLUD music video for their song Memories! it was incredible meeting them both.”☺️🎉

In the video, she wore a plaid mini-skirt with layered sheer and knit tights that go all the way up to her waistline.

She paired the look with a black vest, a white buttoned-up shirt underneath, and a chain necklace.

Willow Smith and Yunglbud complemented Valkyrae’s gothic look with their own embroidered black jackets.

Speaking of music, she announced in a live stream earlier this year that she plans to release a song by the end of the year.

She said during the video, “This year, I’m going to release my own single. That’s pretty much the first thing I’ve started for the year.”