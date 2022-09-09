YouTube streamer Valkyrae in skintight cutout dress reveals ‘craziest wedgie ever’

YouTube streamer Valkyrae wore a skintight cutout dress and said she had the “craziest wedgie ever.” Pic credit: @valkyrae/Instagram

YouTube streamer Valkyrae wore a skintight cutout dress with what she said was the “craziest wedgie ever.” Rachell Hofstetter, better known as Valkyrae, has been YouTube’s most-watched female streamer since 2020.

The skintight dress showed off Valkyrae’s stunning figure and it featured long sleeves with large cut outs in the arms and in the waist area. The dress had backless sections where the fabric were completely translucent, which allowed the internet star’s skin to show through, along with some of her tattoos.

Valkyrae wore black boots with stiletto-style heels, which accentuated her long legs, especially when paired with the short dress that cropped at her upper thighs.

The streamer’s long dark hair flowed past her shoulders in shiny locks that reached her lower back. Her makeup was classic and included simple winged eyeliner that complimented her gorgeous features.

The gleaming city of New York City was the perfect backdrop for this jaw-dropping series of photos that Valkyrae posted to Instagram on Friday. The post received well over 300,000 likes in only a few hours.

Valkyrae caption her post with, “the craziest wedgie ever at Vogue NewYork Fashion Week,” and fans absolutely adored the photo.

Valkyrae opens up about having aphantasia

Valkyrae shared in a conversation published to YouTube that she has aphantasia.

“I have aphantasia. When I close my eyes, I can’t visualize things, but I can see really well too,” the internet star explained.

The condition makes it difficult for Valkyrae to visualize things in her mind, which has impacted her handwriting and how she draws, “because I can’t see it in my head before I draw it.”

Valkyrae explained that although her right eye sees better than her left eye, her eyes are about “18/25” and she has “really good vision, but I traded that with bad memory.”

The conversation was very friendly as Valkyrae caught up with her friend, OfflineTV’s Yvonnie.

Valkyrae is also popular on Instagram

Valkyrae has 3.72 million subscribers on YouTube, but she’s also gained popularity on Instagram with 3.8 million followers.

Her Instragram bio read, “hihi:) I’m a creator/streamer on YouTube! Co-Owner of @100thieves,” along with a link to her YouTube channel.

The online streamer has three pinned Instagram posts, including one that received over 1 million likes. In this photo Valkyrae poses at the ocean in a bright red suit.

Valkyrae captioned this post with, “Just for you,” along with a red heart emoji.