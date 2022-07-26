YouTube streamer Valkyrae bares abs in crop top and thigh-skimming miniskirt

YouTube streamer Valkyrae posed for a selfie in a miniskirt and crop top. Pic credit: @valkyrae/Instagram

YouTube streaming queen Rachelle “Rae” Hofstetter, better known by her streaming handle Valkyrae, is YouTube’s most watched woman streamer and boasts millions of followers on her platforms.

She reached her rise to fame through the popular online game Among Us and skyrocketed further when she began working with other streamers and content creators.

Since then, she has become more popular and now co-owns 100 Thieves, a company for esports and clothing.

The famous streamer celebrated her 30th birthday earlier this year, but things are still heating up for the star regardless.

Her Instagram page often features photos of herself as she travels, poses for cute candids, and even shares her outfits in mirror pic selfies.

She shared another mirror selfie last week that gained a lot of attention from her 3.7 million followers, as the post received over 513,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments.

Valkyrae stuns in leather thigh-skimming miniskirt

Valkyrae shared a few different snaps as she posed in the mirror and showed off her outfit.

Her long dark locks flowed over her shoulder as she gave viewers a few different model-esque expressions.

Her outfit comprised a black, leathery miniskirt and a white crop top with thick black straps and a band with text over it. The top of the shirt was complete with sheer red fabric that offered a torn look.

She captioned the photo, “look at all these cats and dogs in the comment,” prompting her followers to comment with cat and dog emojis, meows, and woofs for the streamer.

Pic credit: @valkyrae/Instagram

Valkyrae has aphantasia

Valkyrae’s fans and followers may have noticed that the streamer has been traveling quite a bit this month. She spent over a week in Tokyo, Japan, and met up with other content creators in Seoul, South Korea.

While in Seoul, OfflineTV’s Yvonnie met up with Valkyrae, and the two seemed to share a friendly conversation in which Yvonnie said she had LASIK eye surgery to correct her vision.

Valkyrae explained that she hadn’t had corrective surgery but has aphantasia. “I have aphantasia. When I close my eyes, I can’t visualize things, but I can see really well too,” she admitted.

Aphantasia makes it impossible for Valkyrae to visualize things in her mind while her eyes are closed, and as a result, she explains that she has bad handwriting and can’t draw well “because I can’t see it in my head before I draw it.”

However, she did reveal that while her right eye is better than her left eye at seeing, her eyes are about “18/25” and she has “really good vision, but I traded that with bad memory.”