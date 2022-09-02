YouTube streamer QuarterJade shares ‘magical’ experience in purple bikini

YouTube streamer QuarterJade had a magical pool experience in a purple bikini. Pic credit: @quarterjade/Instagram

YouTube streamer QuarterJade wore a purple bikini while having a magical pool experience. Jodi Lee, better known as QuarterJade, is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer known for playing video games.

QuarterJade rocked a bright purple bikini that tied in the back to stay on. The bright purple provided a beautiful pop of color against the background which showed an impending dark cloud.

The YouTuber let her gorgeous long brown hair loose, which cascaded in layers to the middle of her back. Her soft hair was parted in the middle with long bangs pushed out of her face.

QuarterJade looked over her shoulder toward the camera with calm bliss written on her face. The lighting nicely complimented her perfect complexion and her natural beauty.

QuarterJade absolutely stole the show, and the atmosphere was the perfect setting for her. She hung onto the edge of an infinity pool that matched the lovely sea across from her.

Luscious mountains sprawled in the background and the gray sky held a tint of yellow in the sunset. The streamer captioned her post, “there’s been thunderstorms here every night and being in the pool while it’s pouring rain is magical.”

The internet star seems to be having a wonderful time on her vacation in Mexico and looking spectacular in the process. The post to her Instagram has received over 23,000 likes so far.

QuarterJade is popular on Instagram

The internet star has 576,000 followers on Instagram and her fans love to keep up with her life through her posts. More recently, QuarterJade posted a stunning portrait on the beach in Mexico, posing in a lime green bikini.

Her jaw-dropping look was perfect against the natural beauty around her as she soaked up the sun.

QuarterJade captioned the post, “sorry cant talk rn i’m tryna hot girl on the beach in mexico.” Fans absolutely adored her look and the post has earned over 146,000 likes.

QuarterJade recently celebrated her birthday

QuarterJade recently celebrated her 25th birthday and posted one cute selfie to Instagram with the caption, “more bday selfies bc the one from yesterday was lackluster and these ones have CUTE BALLOONS.”

QuarterJade wore a sky blue crop top with sleeves and smiled happily in a room filled with celebratory balloons. Fans loved the post and wished her a happy birthday in the comments.