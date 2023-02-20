Twitch streamer and YouTuber Imane Anys, best known as Pokimane, is bringing the heat to London as she goes cross-continental for Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old content creator was visiting the historic city for the first time and brought her own sense of style with her.

Her first permanent post on Instagram in weeks, Pokimane checked in with fans to share some snaps from her trip and to show off her outfit.

The Fortnite legend chose a cute, gothic style featuring a lacy black corset and matching skirt, sheer knee-high stockings, and matching black heels.

She added a dash of color with her purse and jacket and kept her makeup simple with subtle winged eyeliner and a nude lip.

She captioned her post, “First time in london for fashion week (+ the tottenham vs west ham match 🤫) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️.”

Pokimane shares tips for fans to get ‘un-ready’ with the streamer

Being part of a male-dominated industry of streamers, Pokimane tends to make herself rather cute for the camera, often getting dressed up in outfits and doing her glam makeup for her streams.

Although she does have days where she doesn’t dress up from time to time, most days, she has to undo all the makeup she did, and she shared her skincare routine with followers on her personal YouTube channel.

In a video called Pokimane Skincare Routine | Get Un-Ready with Me! ✨, the streamer shared several useful skincare products that she uses to keep her skin healthy and glowing.

She listed several of her “tried and true” favorite products on her skin and exactly how she uses them in the nearly 19-minute clip.

In the description, she listed the products and where they can be found, though not through any affiliations or sponsorships.

She first listed several cleansers and serums, such as Pharmacy Cleansing Balm, La Roche-Posay Cleanser, Truth Trifecta Serums, and Avene Water Spray. She also added her favorite moisturizer from Rovectin and Sunday Riley’s Retinol Eye Cream.

Other key units to her skincare routine include face masks, such as the Tatcha Dewy Skin Mask and Innisfree Clay Mask, and a variety of sunscreen from brands such as Black Girl Sunscreen, Supergoop Sunscreen, and Shiseido Stick Sunscreen.

Each item had varying costs, and of course, the streamer notes that everyone has different skin, but it’s clear to viewers that the time and money are worth it for Pokimane’s glowing skin.

Pokimane’s skincare routine in action

In a cute post where the streamer told fans, “don’t worry bout a thing,” viewers also got to see a glimpse of Pokimane’s skincare routine in action.

The post first featured four cute selfies of the star in a sleek gray dress as she took pictures from what looked like a hotel room, but the last photo in the post was quite different.

The League of Legends streamer changed out of her dress and into a cozy-looking turtleneck and had a facemask chilling on her face as she appeared to wind down for the night.

As far as we’re concerned, that looks like the essence of relaxation!