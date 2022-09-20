YouTube star Valkyrae stuns in thigh-high boots and miniskirt with ‘dream car’

Valkyrae collected her Lamborghini in a daring outfit. Picture credit: @valkyrae/Instagram

Valkyrae looked stunning as she sported thigh-high boots and a miniskirt to collect her “dream car.”

The YouTube star rocked the look as she crouched in front of a plush Lamborghini.

An arm rested on one tanned thigh, and her long black locks flowed down her back for the moody night shot.

Valkyrae told her 3.8million Instagram followers, “Dream car acquired. Uploaded the vlog getting my Lamborghini Urus!! Link in bio!”

And she was in a grateful mood, adding, “I’m so thankful to those that have been around supporting all these years. I truly am so lucky and I’ll never take this life for granted. I absolutely have the best community, the best friends, the best team and the best mom and sister I could ever ask for. Thank you!!! What is life.”

Valkyrae, whose real name is Rachell Hofstetter, has been YouTube’s most-watched female streamer since 2020 and has built her huge following with a range of engaging content.

Valkyrae’s ‘craziest wedgie ever’

Monsters and Critics previously told how the streaming star sported a skintight cutout dress for the “craziest wedgie ever.”

The skintight dress showed off Valkyrae’s stunning figure, and it featured long sleeves with large cut outs in the arms and in the waist area. The dress had backless sections where the fabric was completely translucent, which allowed the internet star’s skin to show through, along with some of her tattoos.

Valkyrae wore black boots with stiletto-style heels, which accentuated her long legs, especially when paired with the short dress that cropped at her upper thighs.

The streamer’s long dark hair flowed past her shoulders in shiny locks that reached her lower back. Her makeup was classic and included simple winged eyeliner that complimented her gorgeous features.

Valkyrae bares abs in crop top

Monsters and Critics also shared Valkyrae in a mirror selfie where she bared her abs in a crop top and thigh-skimming miniskirt.

Valkyrae shared a few different snaps as she posed in the mirror and showed off her outfit.

Her long dark locks flowed over her shoulder as she gave viewers a few different model-esque expressions.

Her outfit comprised a black, leathery miniskirt and a white crop top with thick black straps and a band with text over it. The top of the shirt was complete with sheer red fabric that offered a torn look.

She captioned the photo, “look at all these cats and dogs in the comment,” prompting her followers to comment with cat and dog emojis, meows, and woofs for the streamer.