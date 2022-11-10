YouTube star Valkyrae was adorable with her pup in silky pajamas. Pic credit: @valkyrae/Instagram

YouTube star Valkyrae looked amazing in white silky pajamas with her pup named Mika.

The silky pajama gown included a square neckline with ruffles and spaghetti straps, which showed off her collarbone. It cropped at Valkyrae’s thighs and the style of the pajamas showed off her incredible figure and the color of the gown complemented her complexion.

Valkyrae accessorized with a black choker necklace that nicely contrasted with the white pajamas. She wore her dark hair in a high ponytail with a few strands loose in the front, and her makeup was lovely with winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and defined brows.

YouTube’s most-watched female streamer since 2020 posed for the camera on her own before letting her adorable pup, Mika, in on the photo session. Mika’s fluffy and white fur perfectly matched the star’s attire.

Valkyrae and her pup’s overall look was beautiful, relaxed, and adorable. The duo was certain to win over the internet’s affection.

The internet star posted the adorable series of photos to Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, “1 like = 1 pet for Mika.” The post received over 500,000 likes and Valkyrae’s pup is sure the love the attention.

Valkyrae redefined ‘cool’ for Halloween

Valkyrae refined the meaning of cool by dressing up as a refrigerator for Halloween. The one-of-a-kind refrigerator costume featured slick silver doors that opened up to show all the colorful content on the inside.

The YouTube streamer paired the costume with gray leggings and white, close-toed heels. She posed throughout the kitchen and even on top of the counter.

Valkyrae’s dark hair was up in a ponytail and her makeup was beautiful. She truly made dressing up as a fridge both stylish and fashionable.

The post received well over 300,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Valkyrae is a Global Ambassador for Gymshark

Valkyrae posted a lovely photo in a two-piece red outfit in front of a giant billboard with her image on it, to announce that she’s a Global Ambassador for Gymshark. As she posed in front of the billboard, her long and dark hair cascaded down her shoulders and her makeup was just as lovely.

On the billboard, the streamer’s makeup included rosy cheeks and winged eyeliner and her hair was back in a braid-like ponytail. Her outfit was athletic and featured a tight-fitting blue top and lime green spandex.

Valkyrae included in her caption, “Incredibly excited to announce I’m one of the new faces of @gymshark @gymsharkwomen.”

The post received over 400,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.