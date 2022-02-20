Young Dolph murder case: Two more persons of interest revealed in mugshots

Law enforcement continue to investigate Young Dolph’s murder after two alleged shooters were apprehended. Pic credit: Young Dolph/YouTube

The plot has thickened in the tragic murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph after law enforcement revealed they were looking for two more men.

According to Memphis Police, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor have been identified as persons of interest in the murder of Young Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton Jr., on November 17 at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies.

Both men are 26 years old and have been arrested in the past as they have previously posed for mugshots.

Police believe they have the people who shot Young Dolph already in custody – Justin “Straight Dropp” Johnson and Cornelius Smith.

They have been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and theft of property over $10,000.

They have pled not guilty in what could be a death penalty trial.

As previously reported earlier this week, the police let another suspect out of custody under mysterious circumstances. Shundale Barnett, who also faces several charges, has not been seen since.

Mugshots reveal two persons of interest in Young Dolph’s murder

The Memphis Police Department has asked the public to help find the two additional persons of interest, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to TMZ, Burns is described as 5’6″ at about 135 lbs. while Taylor is 6’6″ at 180 lbs.

Burns reportedly has an unrelated active warrant for Aggravated Assault and Theft of Property, according to Fox13 Memphis.

Burns also had previous unrelated charges in 2015, which included attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and aggravated robbery, according to police, per News 3 Memphis.

Police have not revealed how the pair are believed to be connected to Dolph’s tragic killing.

Young Dolph’s longtime girlfriend Mia Jaye speaks out

Young Dolph’s longtime partner Mia Jaye, with whom he shared two young children, has spoken out recently about the difficulty of losing the love of her life to gun violence.

“It’s been extremely difficult just having to pick up the pieces and to find the strength for my children,” Jaye told ABC News. “Now that he’s no longer here, it’s just very tough for me to be strong for them and be strong for myself because he — you know, Adolph was my soulmate.”

Before the Memphis legend was tragically shot dead, the couple planned a wedding.

“They stole my future,” Jaye said before revealing the sacrifices the rapper made to spend time with his children.