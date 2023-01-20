The beautiful Sophie Thatcher looked breathtaking as she modeled for a recent photo shoot while being featured on the cover of V Magazine.

The Yellowjackets actress posed for an array of captivating photographs as she styled in a collection of Calvin Klein pieces.

Sophie looked effortlessly beautiful while still encapsulating a rather edgy and mystic look.

The 22-year-old filled up her Instagram post with a mix of headshots and full-body shots, which were all finalized with different hues.

In the first slide, Sophie started with a headshot that was left in black and white. The actress stared directly into the camera while her expression alone left a strong message.

The second slide was a full-body shot that had Sophie modeling on her knees while she slightly tilted backward and leaned up against the wall behind her.

Sophie Thatcher is stunning in denim for a recent Calvin Klein shoot

Sophie sported a black and white Calvin Klein bralette and styled it with a pair of high-waisted jeans, along with a matching jean jacket.

The third slide was just as captivating while the actress stood tall with her one hand raised in the air.

This time around she wore a white cropped tank top that she raised with one hand as she showcased her white CK bralette.

In contrast to the first couple of slides, the next array of photos was left in color while she styled in all navy blue denim.

In the vibrant headshot, Sophie slightly bit the collar of the jacket while she stared directly at the camera. Her eyes were the star of this photograph as her multi-colored iris was undoubtedly hypnotizing.

Sophie’s dark locks were styled in a mix of waves and spiked upward for some of the close-ups.

Regardless, the young and upcoming actress undeniably stole the hearts of her fans as she executed this CK look with absolute ease and perfection.

Fans immediately gravitated toward this post as it received 18.2k likes and over 200 expressive fans in the comment section.

She captioned the post, “@calvinklein 🖤🔱 #mycalvins #ad @VMagazine’s V140 Spring Preview 2023 Issue.”

Sophie Thatcher has teamed up with Calvin Klein in the past

The Showtime’s Yellowjackets star certainly isn’t a stranger when it comes to working with Calvin Klein.

Sophie has worked with the company many times in the past, endlessly promoting the brand.

In another recent Instagram post, Sophie teamed up with the company to help advertise their latest campaign.

She shared three epic photographs in which she wore a variety of high-quality denim.

The actress was captured at a variety of different angles while the last picture in the post featured a fish-eye view.



Once again, Sophie looked stunning in her cutesy CK outfit.

She captioned the post, “@calvinklein shot last spring in ny🖤 #ad #mycalvins.”

Sophie Thatcher even promoted YSL at the Vulture event

For the premiere of the first season of Yellowjackets, Sophie was invited to a Vulture event in which she styled in a full YSL ensemble.

The actress was seen wearing a velvety brown dress that featured a black leather trim.

The dress was a masterfully crafted piece that included full-length sleeves along with a built-in leather belt.

In the second photograph, Sophia was captured standing next to her co-star and friend, Juliette Lewis.

Both ladies looked immaculate in their eye-catching ensembles as they smiled with their arms wrapped around one another.

She captioned the post, “Yellowjackets ~officially~ comes out tonight at 10 on Showtime. last night for @vulture wearing @ysl styled by @cristinaehrlich @bridgetblacksten Hair: @dallin.james Makeup: @nicolewittman.”

Sophie Thatcher will star in Season 2 of Yellowjackets

After much success during the first season, Yellowjackets was immediately renewed for another two seasons on Showtime.

Sophie is one of the main characters in the series as she portrays the younger version of her costar, Juliette Lewis.

Other actresses like Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci also starred in the highly-successful Showtime Original.

However, in more recent news, Yellowjackets just announced that Season 2 will premiere on Friday, March 24th.

In the meantime, fans can now stream the first season of Yellowjackets while they patiently wait for the second to be released.

The first season has a total of 10, hour-length episodes that will have fans immediately hooked.

Follow both Sophie and Yellowjackets on Instagram to keep up to date with the latest news.