Yara Shahidi was the “crème de la crème” at Paris Fashion Week yesterday in a couture minidress by Dior.

The 22-year-old Black-ish star turned heads and dropped jaws at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show in Paris, France.

The nude strapless ensemble featured delicate ruffles at the hem across a sweetheart neckline, with a matching skirt that showed off her toned legs.

The dress’s daring bodice accentuated her trim waistline with intricately woven fabric in varying neutral shades.

Yara kept her accessories to a bare minimum, adding just a pair of gold earrings to give the garment all the attention it deserved.

A pair of nude pumps and big, bouncy curls falling around Yara’s face put the perfect finishing touches on the look.

Yara Shahidi stuns in a strapless dress at Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: Dede / BACKGRID

Yara Shahidi showed off dance moves in tight brown dress

Yara sizzled in an Instagram Reel last week, swaying her hips back and forth in a strapless brown dress with a flowy, fringed skirt.

The thriving actress and model wore her coiled tresses down and accessorized with nothing more than a simple gold necklace.

She enhanced her stunning facial features with a whisper of pink lip gloss, elegant eyeliner, and shimmery gold eyeshadow.

Yara finished the video with a little twirl before moving in close to flash the camera a bright smile.

She tagged the designer and her glam squad, writing, “🌟Yesterday, today & tomorrow: GOOD DAYS @proenzaschouler x @kilprity x @therealritabee.”

Pic credit: @yarashahidi/Instagram

Now, if you were wondering where she took this jaw-dropping dress, get ready because we’re spilling ALL the tea.

Yara Shahidi’s life as a Harvard graduate while filming Grown-ish

Yara took to The Tonight Show to promote the Black-ish spin-off series, Grown-ish, which just got renewed for its sixth season.

In the show, she portrays the smart, confident, and often self-absorbed oldest daughter Zoey Johnson, but it’s what happened off-camera that really impressed her fans.

As if appearing in a sitcom isn’t enough, the Sun Is Also a Star actress took her career to another level by attending and graduating from Harvard University in between shoots.

Jimmy Fallon shared a few photos from Yara’s graduation day, including one of her and her clearly proud mother.

During the interview, she also opened up about an upcoming role as Tinker Bell in the latest Disney live-action, Peter Pan & Wendy.

Yara looked positively breathtaking as she shared all the exciting news, including the hectic schedule she endured in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in social studies from the prestigious university.

She told Jimmy, “I’d take a suitcase to my Wednesday class, fly, work Thursday, Friday and then fly back Saturday or Sunday. The amount of mental free space I have, I think I’m slightly incoherent, because there’s too much brain space now. I have all thoughts firing at all times. But, yeah, I used to be at the Met like, ‘My paper on Frankfurt School is due and I only got through 50 percent of the readings before this.'”