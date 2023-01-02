Yanet Garcia showed off her sizzling curves in a black leather bra and underwear. Pic credit: @yanetgarciahealthcoach/Instagram

Yanet Garcia is starting off the year right, and while most of the world is hungover from New Year’s Eve or too much cake at Christmas, the Mexican influencer is not slowing down.

Adding to her social media feed which is already full of sizzling lingerie snaps and gorgeous selfies, Yanet wore an edgier set that fans don’t often see on her.

The influencer, who boasts 14.8 million followers on Instagram alone, looked sultry and dark in a leather ensemble that definitely made followers stop their scrolling for a second longer.

She wore a black leather bra that featured cutouts throughout, and while it appeared see-through at first glance, it was actually a dark beige color underneath.

The dazzling piece featured gold studs and chains hanging out below, adding more decoration to an already showstopping look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore matching panties with the same gold detailing and straps that came up around her waist in a flattering style, emphasizing her hourglass figure.

Of course, the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” needed glam makeup to match, going for a smokey eye and light pink lips. Her brunette locks cascaded down her shoulders, giving off Victoria’s Secret bedhead vibes.

The stunner welcomed the new year in style, writing in her caption, “Hi 2023 ✨.”

Yanet Garcia is a trainer on the Fitplan fitness app

Being that it’s January, the fitness world is full of newcomers who have lofty new years resolutions, and Yanet took that into account a few days ago when she advertised the Fitplann app.

The former weather girl is a celebrity trainer on the app, with other trainers including former Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez, Sommer Ray, NFL player Christian McCaffrey and the Jump Rope Dudes.

Yanet shared a picture of herself looking shredded in a white sports bra and matching leggings as she confidently stared down at the camera while expertly doing a lunge.

She advertised one of two plans she has on the Fitplan app, which was the Beautiful You workout challenge. On the plan, followers follow a 6-week course with 35-minute workouts at the gym.

She also has an at-home plan called the Fit At Home Challenge, lasting four weeks, also with 35-minute workouts.

The Fitplan app offers a 7-day free trial, with plans starting at $15.99 a month afterward.

Yanet is an IIN Certified Health Coach

The Mexican beauty is obviously very into keeping her body healthy and recently became an IIN Certified Health Coach. She started her own Instagram page, which already boasts 115k followers, in which she shares health tips and recipes.

The majority of her recipes are smoothies or juice-based and packed with healthy fruits and protein.