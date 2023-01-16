Yanet Garcia showed off her gym-honed figure in a hot pink string bikini. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia has been living her best life as she enjoys a tropical vacation, clearly trying to escape the icy cold temperatures of New York City.

“The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” needed no extra heat from the sun this week, as she sent temperatures soaring all on her own with bikini shots and sultry selfies.

The brunette bombshell has been living it up, sipping on tropical drinks, lounging by the pool, putting her toes in the white sand, and taking a dip in the ocean while on a break at The Shore Club in Turks and Caicos. She finally revealed that to be her location in a bikini post yesterday, no doubt making followers green with envy.

It appeared that Yanet had an entire suitcase filled with bikinis, sporting a different color every day while on the beach, turning heads with the bright colors.

In a recent Instagram Story, she wore a hot pink bikini as she strolled out of the clear blue water of the ocean, looking like cotton candy against the ominous cloudy sky. With just a few added palm trees, the Mexican television host would have appeared as if she was in a screen saver.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Yanet showed off her taut and tan hourglass figure in the string bikini that emphasized her curvy hips and legs for days. Yanet threw on a straw sunhat and wrote at the bottom of the picture, “Life is better in paradise.”

Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia showed off her hourglass physique in a red bikini in Turks and Caicos

Earlier in the week, Yanet showed off the physique that made her go viral in another bright swimsuit, choosing a cherry-red string bikini for several pictures from her balcony.

Sitting on a luxurious couch in front of a balcony overlooking the clear blue ocean, Yanet rocked the red bikini confidently, pairing it with dark sunglasses that she pushed down her nose to give the camera a sultry stare.

Her dark hair was parted in the middle and styled straight, blowing back behind her in the warm breeze as she posed.

In the caption, the Mexican beauty was obviously feeling herself, writing, “🌴☀️ Una loba como yo no está pa’ tipos como tú, uh-uh,” meaning, “Wolf like me ain’t for guys like you, uh-uh,” in Spanish.

She later posted a video from the same photoshoot in which she had her arms over her head, dancing happily as she enjoyed her own company.

Yanet is a trainer on the Fitplan app and an IIN Certified Health Coach

Looking at Yanet’s figure, it’s pretty obvious she’s into fitness and healthy eating. The former Televisa Monterrey weather reporter is an IIN Certified Health Coach. She runs another Instagram page, Yanet Garcia Health Coach, in which she shares clean recipes, including smoothies and green juices.

She’s also a celebrity trainer on the Fitplan app, where she shares an at-home workout called the Fit At Home workout lasting six weeks, and a gym workout called Beautiful You that lasts for four weeks.

Memberships for the Fitplan app are $15.99 a month, with customers able to start with a seven-day free trial.