Yanet Garcia went from the frigid cold air of New York City, where she’s been living and spending a lot of her time recently, to the warm sandy shores of a beach.

The “Mexican Weather Girl,” as she’s become known, appeared to be on a solo vacation at a stunning beach with a clear blue ocean, white sand, warm sunshine, and mesmerizing sunsets.

Yanet recently posted an enviable social media post in which she looked to be living her best life on the white balcony of her hotel.

The fitness influencer wore a white bikini top that emphasized her glowing tan, most likely achieved while lapping up the sunshine of her surroundings.

She paired the bikini top with a white see-through coverup and a straw hat, which she held out of her eyes with one manicured hand. She went makeup-free for the selfie, showing off her natural beauty as she gave a sultry stare to the camera with deep brown eyes.

She has yet to tag her actual location, simply calling it “Paradise,” writing in the caption, “Paradise island 🌴☀️.”

Yanet Garcia has been enjoying the tourist attractions in New York City

Perhaps the influencer, who boasts a staggering 14.9 million Instagram followers, needed some defrosting after sharing several pictures from chilly New York City. Though she now lives in The Big Apple, Yanet appears to enjoy some tourist attractions like Rockefeller Center and Times Square.

In one such shot, the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” was seen in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in which she stood with her arms over her head in the shape of a heart, sharing her love for NYC.

Yanet wore a long black jacket and went for super cozy black pants with sneakers and ear muffs, accessorizing with a wide smile.

She later shared pictures from the subway, and though most New Yorkers probably don’t think much of it, it can be a tourist attraction for those that have never been to New York City.

She captioned the shots, “My favorite place in the world 🎄✨.”

Yanet is a certified health coach and a trainer for the Fitplan app

Yanet is an IIN Certified Health Coach and runs her own Instagram page, Yanet Garcia Health Coach, where she shares recipes that include green juices and healthy smoothies.

In a post from November, most likely to help followers detox from the Thanksgiving holidays, Yanet shared a green smoothie recipe that included apples, spinach, bananas, and avocado.

She wrote in the caption, “From apples to spinach to bananas, these wholesome ingredients are a great way to sneak more greens into your everyday routine.”

Not only is she into healthy eating, but Yanet is a celebrity trainer for the Fitplan app, in which she has two challenges on her page.

She shares a six-week gym plan that includes 35-minute workouts called Beautiful You and an at-home plan called Fit At Home Challenge that lasts for four weeks and has 35-minute workouts.

The Mexican influencer has channeled her viral fame into a massively successful health and fitness career, and it will be exciting to see what she does in 2023.