Yanet Garcia sent temperatures soaring today, although the weather in New York has remained quite chilly.

She took to social media to share a video before or after a workout.

The weatherwoman posted the video on Instagram, where she has amassed 14.9 million followers. She has shared inspirational videos, recipe ideas, and workout routines in the past, as she appeared to live and breathe fitness.

Indeed Yanet might be the best person to share this information because she receives certification making her an official sports trainer.

For her latest post, Yanet combined her motivation skills with her good looks, with excellent results.

The video featured Yanet in selfie mode, recording her reflection in a mirror behind her.

Yanet Garcia stuns in spandex with an important message

Yanet looked delightful with her signature smile and a New York Yankees ball cap on her head. She wore colorful spandex leggings, showing that she could be fashionable and fit at the same time. Next, she turned her attention to the outside.

There was a massive window that displayed the picturesque New York skyline. She recently moved to the Big Apple and has consistently documented her adventures in her new town.

The share was quite interesting because Yanet had a line of sneakers underneath the window. The sneakers were perfectly organized with colors, resembling the rainbow and showing major organizational skills in the background.

The video featured a woman offering sage words of advice and inspirational words about motivation. This type of video has become increasingly popular on social media on YouTube inspiration and motivation, videos, and on the pages of other content creators like Gezary Matuda.

The overarching theme of this video was that no one could force another person to be their best self. This type of strength, drive, and passion must come from within.

Yanet has managed to improve herself, showing major muscle gains. As she revealed in an interview, she used to be skinny and worked hard to become shredded.

Yanet Garcia talks workout and diet

Yanet told Women Fitness about her fitness transformation and previously slender physique. She revealed that growing her glutes was a science that required a lot of work.

She explained, “It’s definitely been a long process that required a lot of discipline but it was worth it.” She added, “Squats really helped me to reach my goals.”

As for Yanet’s diet, she has a healthy approach.

Fans of Yanet can seek out her services because she is a nutrition coach.

Yanet recently shared a green smoothie recipe packed with vitamins.

Her caption read, “This green smoothie is a simple, healthy and nutrient-dense recipe that will fuel your mornings! From apples to spinach to bananas, these wholesome ingredients are a great way to sneak more greens into your everyday routine. Trust me, this is one drink you’re going to want to make again and again.”