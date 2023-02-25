Yanet Garcia shared another stunning shot, looking better than ever in a black lace ensemble as if she just stepped off the Victoria’s Secret runway.

The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” gave off major sexy vibes for the intimate photo shoot that took place against a simple wood backdrop. Of course, Yanet would have stolen the show even if there had been a whole carnival behind her.

She wore a black lace bodysuit that featured cut-outs and lace all around the sides and matching stockings attached with black strings around the back.

Her brunette locks were styled in big, bombshell waves, which she had thrown over one eye for a smoldering look at the camera. She wore a dark, smokey eyeshadow look with nude lipstick and kneeled on the floor as she looked over her shoulder in a confident pose.

Yanet shot to fame for her beautiful looks while presenting the weather report on Televisa Monterrey in Mexico, and it’s not surprising after taking just one look at her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She’s taken that fame and channeled it into a successful career as an influencer and trainer on the Fitplan app and runs a separate Instagram page where she shares healthy recipes and smoothies.

Yanet Garcia looked stunning in a black lace outfit

Yanet wore a similar black lace outfit just a couple of weeks ago, but it featured just a bra and underwear with several decorative strings around the stomach as well as a garter belt.

She captioned the sizzling look, “Good night 😴,” and tagged her location as New York City, where she now resides.

Yanet endorsed Victoria’s Secret

Being a big fan of Victoria’s Secret, Yanet endorsed the brand at the beginning of February by wearing one of their pieces.

It was a black velvet bodysuit that featured a huge cut-out in the center showing off her entire stomach, which included some incredibly toned abs.

The outfit featured ruching at the chest and long sleeves as well as a decorative white string that wrapped around her like a halter neck.

Yanet closed her eyes for the picture as she twirled her hair around her finger with her eyes closed, looking deep in thought. She captioned her photo with a simple black heart and tagged Victoria’s Secret in the post.

Though it doesn’t appear to be currently available on the site, the brand has several other pieces in black velvet material.

One outfit that looks very similar to Yanet’s is the Velvet Push-Up Bra Top & Garter Skirt Set, which is currently in the clearance sale for $84.99.

Another beautiful, romantic piece is the Lace & Velvet Cap-Sleeve Corset Top which costs $89.95.

Keep an eye on Yanet’s Instagram for more sultry shots from the star.