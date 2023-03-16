Yanet Garcia highlighted her physique in a lacy pink ensemble.

The model looked amazing in the lingerie, which ran over her bodice and tied in the back. The bright pink color complemented her glowing skin and complexion.

She stared into the camera with a strong and unwavering gaze that would be sure to melt anyone’s heart.

Yanet enhanced the outfit with close-toed nude heels that didn’t include any straps but slipped effortlessly over her feet. She accessorized her look with a few gold rings and a couple of shiny gold bracelets.

Yanet’s luscious locks tumbled perfectly down her back in soft waves and reached all the way to her waist.

The businesswoman’s makeup was smoky with a fierce edge. It featured winged liner, shimmery eyeshadow, dark lashes, rosy cheeks, and berry lips.

She worked her angles with various poses in a hammock in front of a luminescent backdrop. Yanet’s overall look was fashionable, flirty, and fierce.

Yanet Garcia promotes her health coach page

Yanet achieved her stunning fit physique with exercise, a healthy diet, and a wealth of knowledge about the fitness world.

Lucky for the world, the fitness influencer often shares her knowledge, and she even has her own business as a health coach. She regularly promotes her business on her Instagram.

She posted a breathtaking look in a brown bikini and happily held an apple out for her to admire. It turns out that apples have a lot more benefits than simply keeping the doctor away, and she let her fans know.

Among the plethora of benefits that apples provide, Yanet listed that they can prevent diabetes, reduce one’s risk of cancer, and even strengthen bone mass. These are just a few of the many ways she listed that apples can help.

On Yanet’s health coach page, she delves into even more helpful tips involving health. She lists helpful diet choices and demonstrates exercise routines that help improve strength.

Yanet Garcia dresses for any weather

Yanet included an apple emoji in another one of her recent posts, however, this one didn’t include any of the fruit’s benefits.

The “Mexican weather girl” was clad in a black sweater dress that she topped off with a long emerald green peacoat. In the changing spring weather, this versatile outfit would be perfect for any temperature.

It also leaked fashion, and the star looked like a movie star in the dark glasses that she placed over her face.

Her hair flowed perfectly down her shoulders and back, and her makeup was on point, as usual. She carried a black bag, and black boots peaked out from under her peacoat.

Yanet is sure to keep up with the latest fashion as the months are leading to a warmer season.