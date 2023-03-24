Whether she’s modeling or coaching her fans, Yanet Garcia certainly has a magnetic presence.

The Mexican weather girl is known for her exceptional modeling skills, her killer looks, and of course, her kind-hearted personality.

In her latest share, Yanet demonstrated all three of those things.

The 32-year-old beauty graced her fans with her presence as she took to her Instagram account with one heavenly shot.

Yanet was captured from the waist up as she stared out her New York City apartment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model leaned up against the wall next to her as she raised her hand in the air and sported a huge smile on her face.

Yanet Garcia looks lovely in her pink lacy attire

As she smiled, Yanet donned a beautiful lacy ensemble.

The ensemble featured a pink, low-cut top that wrapped up around the model’s neck. The lacy piece featured a beautiful floral design through the fabric as it hugged her body perfectly.

For her hair, the brunette beauty had it tied back into a ponytail as a couple of brown locks trickled down the sides of her cheeks.

To complete this dreamy look, Yanet turned to her friend Kevin to apply her makeup, who she also kindly tagged in the picture.

Her makeup was perfectly applied as she rocked a yellow and gold shimmery eyeshadow, a perfectly bronzed cheek, and a glossy pink lip.

Overall, Yanet looked fabulous as she executed this lacy fantasy with absolute ease and elegance.

The post was simply captioned, “Dreaming 💭❤️.”

Yanet Garcia shares her special outdoor workout routine

Last year, the beautiful brunette happily announced she was now a certified health coach, a dream of hers that finally became a reality.

With her new degree, Yanet decided to make a health coach page along with some specialized workout plans and circuits that fans could follow.

In another recent Instagram post that she shared on her health page, the model was captured in Central Park in New York City as she got ready to work out.

Yanet placed some of her helpful workout equipment along the leaves as she jumped in and out of the ladder while also performing high-knee kicks.

As she performed this hard-hitting circuit, the model sported a pair of teal-colored athletic leggings and a bright white sports bra.

For her footwear essentials, she added a pair of white training sneakers while she left her hair down in light curls.

More so, Yanet even went on to express why working out outside is so beneficial to one’s mental and physical health.

Some of the benefits she listed included sleep improvement, increased energy levels, and immunity boosting.

The caption read, “10 BENEFITS OF EXERCISE IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS💪🏻🔥🌱 @yanetgarciahealthcoach.”

Fans can now head to Yanet’s health page on Instagram to follow along with her daily workout tips and tricks while also finding a workout plan that’s right for them.