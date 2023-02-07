Yanet Garcia looked like an absolute goddess as she confidently stood in the doorway wearing a black, velvety ensemble.

The Mexican weather girl certainly sent temperatures soaring as she styled in yet another jaw-dropping fit.

Yanet is certainly known for her bubbly personality, along with endless, iconic looks.

In her most recent share, the 32-year-old model demonstrated that yet again.

Yanet was kind enough to share the fun with her 14.9 million Instagram followers as she uploaded the fiery shot to her Story.

The brunette beauty left this photograph captionless as she instead let the fit do all of the talking.

Yanet Garcia turns up the heat in her velvety bodysuit

In the Story, Yanet stood in the archway of the door as she posed with one hand behind her back while the other lightly rested on her leg.

The model then looked down at the camera while she sported a black, cut-out bodysuit. The masterfully crafted piece featured an intricate cut-out design in the front that left most of her torso uncovered.

The velvety suit also incorporated a dazzling diamond chain that weaved in and out of the bodysuit, giving the piece a little extra glitzy flare.

Yanet paired the black bodysuit with a small, gold cross necklace that rested near the diamond chain. She also sported a fresh set of shiny, french manicured nails.

Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

The brunette beauty further styled her hair in voluminous locks that cascaded down the front of her stunning suit.

She finalized the look with a full face of makeup that complemented her complexion perfectly. Yanet wore long, luxurious lashes along with some shimmery eyeshadow that gave her lids a smokey look. She further added some touches of blush and bronzer along with a glossy, pink lip.

Overall, Yanet looked phenomenal while she perfectly executed her iconic, velvety look.

Yanet Garcia celebrates her new degree and new fitness program

In another Instagram post, the beautiful brunette announced she was now a certified health coach.

The post wrote, “Today is a VERY SPECIAL day! ? Officially I am a CERTIFIED HEALTH COACH! ??? I graduated from one of the most important nutrition schools in the world @nutritionschool and I feel super grateful, blessed, and proud to have achieved it!!!!.”

In the picture, Yanet held up her degree, which she expressed was not an easy accomplishment. Yanet went on to further describe all the hard work and dedication that went into getting the degree. However, it was well worth it in the end.

For the degree, Yanet went to Nutrition School, which she happily tagged in the picture.

Yanet Garcia also teams up with Fit Plan

In a more recent post, Yanet shared the exciting news that she would now be featured on the Fit Plan App.

The model and now certified health coach teamed up with the Fit Plan App, and together they created a variety of different workout plans to fit everyone’s needs.

Other trainers like Rob Gronkowski, Sommer Ray, and Linn Lowes are also featured in the app and will help create the perfect plan for any individual that signs up.

Yanet happily shared the promotional video with her fans while all the trainers expressed their gratitude for the Fit Plan App.

Yanet captioned the post, “Let’s do it @fitplan_app @yanetgarciahealthcoach 💪🏻🔥 Let’s train together 🫶🏻 (Link in Bio ).”

Fans can now head to the Fit Plan website to learn more about the trainers and their workouts while finding the perfect plan that is meant for them.