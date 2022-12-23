Yanet Garcia was radiant in a two-piece orange outfit. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia stunned in a bright orange outfit that showed off her killer body.

The orange top featured a plunging neckline that highlighted her amazing curves and that cropped well above her belly button to show off her toned tummy. The color complemented her glowing complexion and smooth skin.

Yanet paired the top with matching leggings, which were skintight and perfectly hugged her hips and legs.

The certified health coach let her chocolate hair loose, and the luscious waves flowed gracefully over her shoulders. Her makeup was beautiful, with pink lips, a bronze contour, and dark eyelashes.

Yanet held out a long purple ribbon in front of her that she clasped with both of her fists. Her nails were long and freshly manicured.

The “Mexican weather girl” had an overall look of beauty and athleticism.

Yanet Garcia promotes Fitplan and her own health coaching account

Yanet’s look was absolutely gorgeous, but the post was also meant as a promotion for Fitplan.

The actress included in her caption, “Can’t wait for 2023,” and followed this up by tagging her health coach Instagram account and the account for Fitplan.

Fitplan is the number one personal training application, which has options in both English and Spanish. It offers plans to work out at home, as well as gym workout programs.

The app is certainly lucky to have Yanet onboard as a partner, especially with her growing fame and her 14.9 million followers on Instagram.

Yanet Garcia thanks her past and welcomes her future

With Yanet’s enthusiasm for the new year, this of course comes with thoughts about both the past and the future. She posted an eye-catching look to give her thoughts on both.

The TV host included in her caption, “Dear Past, thanks for all the lessons.” She went on to say, “Dear Future, I’m ready.”

The star is clearly excited to take on anything in the upcoming year with skill and confidence.

Yanet wore a lacy red outfit that complimented her physique and her radiant skin. She accessorized with a gold necklace that featured a small cross pendant and a thick gold ring.

Her nails her perfectly french manicured as they draped over her knees and in front of the camera’s view. Her hair waved effortlessly over her shoulders, and her makeup was as lovely as usual.

Yanet gazed into the camera with her chin slightly tilted up, and her smoldering look was the star of the show.