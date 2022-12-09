Yanet Garcia showed off her fit physique in a red bra and underwear. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia, otherwise known as The Mexican Weather Girl, shared a video in red lingerie, proving she’s well and truly ready for the holiday season.

Though she didn’t claim the video she posted was related to Christmas, Yanet looked to be in the holiday spirit in a bright red ensemble.

The world’s most beautiful weather girl, as she is sometimes referred to as well, strutted her stuff down a long dark hallway and left very little to the imagination.

Yanet wore a red lacy bra and matching underwear as she paraded herself down the hallway, looking at the camera with total confidence, knowing how good she looked.

On top of the red lingerie, she went with a red fishnet dress that skimmed her thighs and featured long sleeves, a high neck, and was backless. She accessorized with delicate gold jewelry and a striking pair of gold strappy heels that wrapped around her calves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The brunette bombshell walked confidently and later turned around for a full-body view while doing a few twirls and smiling.

Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia went viral as The Mexican Weather Girl

Yanet got her start when she was hired to present the weather on Televisa Monterrey, where her popularity soared due to her attractive model looks and fit physique.

She went viral several years ago when the YouTube channel Ozzy Man Reviews did a hilarious voiceover while watching several clips in which she presented the weather.

He joked about finding himself really interested in Mexican weather lately. He said he wanted to learn about other cultures when it was obvious he was watching for the beautiful Yanet. The clip has over 50 million views on Youtube, and Yanet shared it on her own Instagram, clearly finding the funny side in it as well.

Yanet is a trainer on the Fitplan App

Yanet is an IIN Certified Health Coach and trainer on the Fitplan App, which features home and gym workout plans. Other trainers on the app include former New York Yankees baseball player Alexander Rodriguez and NFL star and boyfriend to influencer Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey.

Yanet’s workouts focus mostly on the glutes, as that’s what she’s most famous for, and she frequently posts advertisements for the app in which some of her workouts are shown. Several exercises include step-ups, lunges, and various pilates moves for the thighs and glutes.