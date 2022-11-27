Yanet Garcia rocks red lingerie as the Mexican native supports Mexico’s efforts in the Qatar World Cup 2022. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia had been no stranger to showing off her curves from the screens of Mexican weather reports to the covers she has graced in lingerie and swimwear.

Therefore, it was no surprise when the model posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a red bra and matching thong underwear.

She shared the captivating shot with her 14.8 million fans and followers on IG.

However, like a previous share earlier in the week, Yanet gave new meaning to the phrase body goals. That’s because the beautiful model posed with netting on her body, as she appeared to be a real-life goal.

She added to this illusion with a soccer ball strategically placed on her curves as she showed support for Mexico in the World Cup.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Yanet arched her back slightly and faced her side to the camera, she placed her hands above her knees and impressively balanced a soccer ball on her lower back.

Yanet Garcia in red lingerie balances World Cup soccer ball

Yanet rocked a lacy red bra and matching cheeky underwear, with goal netting serving as her dress. The see-through look commanded attention, something Yanet has likely grown accustomed to doing.

Although Yanet’s weather reports garnered her much attention, she has been praised for her beauty and body. Accordingly, Yanet pivoted the spotlight into a successful modeling career.

Yanet graced the cover of several magazines, including Maxim, who named her the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” in 2015.

She has regularly posted photos and videos of herself working out, and it has become clear that she puts in the work to maintain her amazing physique.

In addition to being a successful model and TV personality, Garcia is also a successful businesswoman. She has her own line of workout clothing and a fitness app to which she has regularly contributed.

Yanet Garcia’s Fitplan app and fitness journey

Believe it or not, Yanet said she was skinny growing up and had to work extra hard to build the muscles she has become famous for in the past few years. Now, Yanet has expressed a desire to help others achieve what she has, thanks to the Fitplan app.

Fans can download workouts led by Yanet, focusing on the glutes and legs.

As for fitness advice, Yanet told Women Fitness that aspiring fitness fans should pay special attention to their diet.

She also discussed her journey, saying, “It’s definitely been a long process that required a lot of discipline, but it was worth it. Squats really helped me to reach my goals.”

From the looks of things, Yanet has a good idea about what she is doing in the gym and in front of the camera.