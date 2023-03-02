Yanet Garcia is truly the total package. She’s undeniably beautiful, intelligent, and physically fit – and a recent post proved she’s not afraid to tell the world!

The 32-year-old actress and TV host struck a confident pose in front of a wall reading, “I worked out today,” wearing a bright blue jumpsuit that clung to her every curve.

The daring outfit included a cheeky cutout in the top, and Yanet masterfully coordinated it with white sneakers and chic sunglasses (because who says you can’t look fierce right after a workout?).

Oh, and speaking of fierce, she wore her signature long locks in what can only be described as the perfect low ponytail, with loose waves cascading down her back.

Those who follow Yanet know she’s all about maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle, and needless to say, the proof of her efforts is in the pudding.

She captioned the motivational share, “I worked out today! @yanetgarciahealthcoach @health_house 💪🏻🔥.”

Yanet Garcia posed in bed to share a breathtaking view

Yanet gave her 15 million followers an inside look at her sleeping sitch yesterday, sharing the spectacular view of New York City from her bedroom window.

The Mexican bombshell wore green plaid pajamas and appeared utterly content as she lounged in bed with her eyes closed and a soft smile spread across her face.

The other photos featured Yanet’s cute little white dog and candlelit workspace. Her laptop was open, showing the logo for Integrative Nutrition, the training program she used to earn her health coach certification.

She captioned the share with a tidbit of advice, “Believe what your heart tells you, not what others say 🍎 Home sweet home 🏡.”

Yanet Garcia dazzled in bright pink to promote ChaVivHair

Beyond her jaw-dropping curves and TV hosting skills, something else always stands out about Yanet — her hair!

The five-foot-six beauty has become known for her thick mane of silky brunette locks, which never fail to be flawlessly styled.

Thankfully, Yanet isn’t gatekeeping her hottest hair secrets, as she shared the key to gorgeous texture and volume that won’t quit in a recent post.

Rocking a bright pink crewneck, she modeled 100% natural hair extensions by ChaVivHair, a renowned Beverly Hills salon.

One glance at the reel, and there’s no denying Yanet knows how to work her tresses for the camera, making her the perfect person to advertise the salon.

Of course, she tagged the master stylist and founder of ChaVivHair, Violet Teriti, adding, “they are beautiful and super talented; they do the hair of many celebrities in Hollywood 💃🏻❤️.”

Yanet also spilled one more hair tip, “for those who ask me about my hair tone I do it at @adrianohairsalon super professional also here in LA ❤️.”

Yanet also shared some of her favorite exercises for building a strong booty and core during an interview with Women Fitness, saying, “It’s definitely been a long process that required a lot of discipline but it was worth it.