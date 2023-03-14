Yanet Garcia is back once again, and this time she’s sharing some nutritional advice with her fans.

The Mexican weather girl recently shared a stellar shot of herself as she posed in front of an array of beautiful greenery while she sported a huge smile on her face.

As she elegantly sat and smiled, Yanet was styled in a gorgeous lingerie set while she held a bright red apple in her hand.

The model went on to express to her fans the importance of indulging in a tasty apple from time to time as she even added a long list of its health benefits.

Some of these benefits included preventing diabetes, reducing cancer risk, and even helping with weight loss.

Luckily for fans, Yanet was kind enough to upload her helpful advice on her Instagram feed, further sharing it with her 15 million followers.

Yanet Garcia is effortlessly glowing as she shares her admiration for apples

In the scenic shot, Yanet was photographed resting gently along her dark gray countertop as she smiled and further closed her eyes.

The brunette beauty gripped the red delicious apple in her hand while she donned a beautiful, nude-colored lingerie set. The stunning set included a lacy, scallop-edged bra and a pair of cheeky, sheer undies.

For her hair, Yanet decided to style her shiny locks in light curls while they further cascaded down her body.

She completed the educational post by sporting a full face of shimmery and effortlessly glowing makeup.

The post was captioned, “HEALTH BENEFITS OF APPLES 🍎 @yanetgarciahealthcoach.”

Yanet Garcia celebrates her new nutritional degree

In another Instagram post, the beautiful brunette happily announced she was now a certified health coach.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Today is a VERY SPECIAL day!? Officially I am a CERTIFIED HEALTH COACH! ??? I graduated from one of the most important nutrition schools in the world @nutritionschool and I feel super grateful, blessed, and proud to have achieved it!!!!.”

In the sunny shot, Yanet held up her newly earned degree, which she expressed was not an easy accomplishment. Yanet further described all the hard work and dedication that went into getting the degree. However, she highlighted the fact that it was well worth it in the end.

More so, for this specific degree, Yanet went to Nutrition School, which she further tagged in the picture.

Yanet Garcia also teamed up with the FitPlan App

In another IG share, Yanet shared the exciting news that she would now be featured on the FitPlan App as one of their skilled trainers.

The model and now certified health coach teamed up with the FitPlan App, and together they created various workout plans to fit everyone’s needs.

Other trainers like Rob Gronkowski, Sommer Ray, and Linn Lowes are also featured in the app and will help create the perfect plan for any individual that signs up.

Yanet happily shared the promotional video with her fans while all the trainers expressed gratitude for the FitPlan App.

The caption read, “Let’s do it @fitplan_app @yanetgarciahealthcoach 💪🏻🔥 Let’s train together 🫶🏻 (Link in Bio).”

Fans can now head to FitPlan’s website to learn more about the incredible trainers and their workouts while finding the perfect plan that is meant for them.