Yanet Garcia got festive in red lacey lingerie. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia has been gifting her followers with lots of Christmas presents this year in the form of several festive social media photos.

Decked out in all kinds of red holiday attire, from tiny red undies and tall leather boots to oversized Christmas sweaters and Santa hats, Yanet has practically turned her Instagram grid red.

In her most recent post, she wore red, but Yanet appeared to be looking more toward the future and 2023 rather than thinking about Christmas parties or presents.

Yanet first stole the attention in red lacey lingerie in what appeared to be a bra with a mesh robe on top, looking sultry and confident as she cocked her head to the side and looked down at the camera with an intimidating stare.

Her brunette hair was styled in big bombshell waves, and she wore dark, smokey eyeshadow to add a glam vibe to her look.

Yanet captioned the photo with words that showed she was looking forward to New Year’s Eve, writing, “Dear Past, thanks for all the lessons. Dear Future, I’m ready. ✨”

Yanet Garcia went viral as the Mexican Weather Girl

The Mexican stunner, who went viral for her sensational figure while reporting the weather on Televisa Monterrey in her home country, has built a massive following on social media, with 14.9 million subscribers on Instagram alone.

She posts an array of photos of herself looking exceptionally beautiful in a combination of lingerie, bikinis, activewear, and thigh-skimming spandex dresses.

Just yesterday, she was decked out in an even more festive outfit from her balcony in New York City, with the Empire State Building looming behind her.

She wore a pair of tiny red undies, a ’90s-inspired oversized Christmas sweater, thigh-high leather boots, and a Santa hat.

Yanet is a trainer for the Fitplan app

Yanet obviously has an incredibly fit figure and has turned that into a money-maker as well. She partnered with the Fitplan app and became one of their celebrity trainers, along with other famous faces, including Sommer Ray and NFL player Christian McCaffrey.

Yanet created two workout plans on her page, with one featuring the Beautiful You gym workout that runs for four weeks and the Fit At Home Challenge that runs for six weeks.

She advertises the Fitplan App on her Instagram page frequently, with the most recent shot featuring Yanet in a peachy, low-cut sports bra and matching leggings.

She looked incredibly glowing and toned as she held on to an exercise band and looked like she might be doing some bicep curls.

She captioned the shot, “Can’t wait for 2023,” and it’s likely the app will get several new people signing up for their New Year’s resolutions.

Anyone who wants to try the app can first do a free 7-day trial, and after that, the monthly fee is $15.99.