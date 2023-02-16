The beautiful Yanet Garcia or more famously known as “The Mexican Weather Girl,” certainly brought the heat as she made her special debut in New York City.

The 32-year-old fashion model surely made temperatures soar in the Big Apple as she strolled the streets while looking more gorgeous than ever.

Yanet decided to style in a variety of different fabrics and textures, which in the end, made for another iconic look.

The Mexican beauty not only showcased her fit figure along the city streets but also made the middle of the road her runway.

As she posed along the crosswalk, cars inevitably stopped and surrounded the gorgeous model as the sunset started to kick in.

As expected, Yanet was excited to share this special city moment with her fans as she uploaded the stellar shots onto her Instagram profile.

Yanet Garcia is gorgeous as she hits the streets of NYC

While she confidently strolled around, Yanet was captured in a gorgeous black attire that was accompanied by a large fur coat.

Her lovely ensemble included a pair of black high-waisted shorts, and under the leather shorts, she added a pair of black stockings. For her top, the model went with a classic black turtleneck sweater that was tucked into her tiny shorts.

Over the black ensemble rested her gorgeous fur coat. The cream-colored coat was the perfect fit for Yanet as it gave her much wiggle room while also giving her the warmth she needed during those cold winter months in NYC.

For her footwear essentials, she went with a pair of black leather platforms that gave her that perfect amount of extra height.

She went on to accessorize with a pair of black sunglasses, along with a small, black leather handbag that featured some pretty gold accents. Yanet also added a couple of diamond rings and some diamond earrings to give the outfit a little extra flare and glitz.

To complete her NYC look, Yanet styled her hair in voluminous curls that gracefully fell down her fur jacket during the walk.

Yanet also added a full face of makeup that was incredibly complementary to the rest of the stylish fit.

She simply captioned the post, “🚕🍎.”

Yanet Garcia shared a healthy recipe as a newly-certified health coach

In another Instagram post, the beautiful brunette shared the exciting news to her fans that she was now a certified health coach.

To earn her degree, Yanet went to Nutrition School to become one step closer to fulfilling her dreams.

Soon enough, the model received her degree and has been putting it to good use so far.

Yanet has her health page, where she shares her workout plans and helpful advice along with some incredibly healthy recipes.

In a recent post on her health page, the coach shared another healthy recipe, which this time happened to be a mandarin smoothie.

In the short clip, Yanet held up the orange smoothie as she sported a huge smile on her face.

The model had her hair styled into a pretty braid as she rocked a naturally beautiful, makeup-free face.

In the caption, Yanet even went over the detailed health benefits of this particular smoothie and why it makes for a happy, healthier life.

The caption read, “So, I decided to step up to the challenge and create a tasty ginger juice by using what I had, mandarins. Health Benefits: Improves skin tone and hair shine. Removes toxins from the body. Antioxidants protect hair from pollution. Fights wrinkles and wounds. Helps manage weight by making you feel full longer.”

Fans can now head to Yanet’s health coach page on Instagram to browse even more healthy recipes along with learning more about her personalized workout plans.