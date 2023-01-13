Yanet Garcia showed off her enviable figure in a red string bikini. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia was living it up in warm temperatures and despite not tagging her location, appeared to be somewhere incredibly enviable.

“The Mexican Weather Girl” was on a white sandy beach with clear blue water looking like she was in absolute paradise. Of course, being on the beach means lots of bikini selfies and delectable drinks, which have not been in short supply on her social media feed.

In her most recent shots, Yanet wore a cherry red string bikini and looked utterly fabulous as she lived her best life.

The red bikini showed off her famous curves that contributed to her viral fame after she got her start as a weather girl on Televisa Monterrey in Mexico.

Her bikini accentuated her hourglass figure, and she threw on a see-through white cover-up that fell off her shoulders in the breeze.

Her brunette locks also blew back behind her shoulders in the strong wind, and she pulled her black sunglasses down her nose to give the camera a sultry stare.

She captioned the first confident shot, “Una loba como yo no está pa’ tipos como tú, uh-uh,” which translates to “Wolf like me ain’t for guys like you, uh-uh,” in Spanish.

Yanet Garcia stunned in a variety of string bikinis while on her beach vacation

She later posted a short video clip that showed her shimmying her hips back and forth with her arms in the air, clearly enjoying herself. For that post, she simply put a palm tree and a sun emoji in the caption.

The last shot showed a bit more of the stunning green-blue ocean in the background. Yanet had the white cover-up pulled more onto her shoulders and kept her sunglasses covering her eyes, giving off more mysterious vibes than in previous looks.

She captioned that shot, “Vitamin Sea.” She proved she was improving her health by simply spending time with Mother Nature.

Yanet posted several shots the day before and rocked a cream-colored string bikini with the same white cover-up on her shoulders. She accessorized with a straw hat to cover up from the strong Mexican sun and looked at the camera with an intense gaze.

She captioned the selfie, “Paradise island.”

Yanet is a celebrity trainer on the Fitplan app

Yanet is part of the Fitplan app and is featured on the celebrity trainer page along with several others, including former Yankees baseball players Alexander Rodriguez, Sommer Ray, and Jen Selter.

Yanet has two workouts on her page, which include one for the gym and one for at home.

The first plan, called Beautiful You lasts four weeks with 35-minute workouts, and the Fit At Home Challenge lasts for six weeks and also features 35-minute workouts.

Membership starts at $15.99 for a monthly plan.