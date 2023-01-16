Yanet Garcia sizzled in the warm temperatures of Turks and Caicos in a neon green bikini. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia fled the frigid cold January temperatures of New York City and arrived safely in paradise, where she has posted no shortage of bikini pictures.

“The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” has been chilling on the balcony of her hotel, which overlooks a stunning beach, while sipping tropical drinks, posing for the camera, and taking dips in the ocean.

She’s clearly been working on her golden tan as well, and she’s been showing off her famous figure that caused her to go viral while giving the weather report on Televisa Monterrey in Mexico.

Yanet recently revealed her location after several teaser photos on social media that didn’t have any indication of her chosen vacation spot, telling followers she is in Turks and Caicos.

The brunette bombshell appears to have only packed an array of bikinis in her suitcase, much to the delight of her 14.9 million Instagram followers, sharing a different color every day.

The enviable shots, featuring a clear blue sky, warm temperatures, and lots of sunshine, are sure to make her fans green with envy as many sit in their houses and languish in snow and cloudy skies. However, perhaps she is hoping some will be able to live vicariously through her beautiful shots.

Yanet Garcia wore string bikinis in several colors on vacation in Turks and Caicos

In her most recent bikini share, Yanet wore an eye-catching neon green string bikini as she appeared to be tanning on a lounge chair or taking a walk on the beach.

She accessorized with a few gold bangles and a straw hat to give her some shade from the intense sun in Turks and Caicos.

Yanet closed her eyes in the picture, looking peaceful as ever, as if she was trying to convey how relaxing her vacation has been.

She wore the same straw hat in another bikini selfie, the first one she posted from her trip. Yanet wore a cream-colored string bikini with a see-through white cover-up as she shielded her eyes under the shade from the hat and gave the camera a sultry gaze.

She captioned the shot, “Paradise island 🌴☀️,” and she was definitely not wrong in her description.

Of course, the Mexican beauty loves to stand out and did exactly that with a head-turning bright red string bikini that accentuated her famous hourglass curves as she sat on a blue couch overlooking the ocean.

She pulled her dark sunglasses down her nose in a confident gesture as her dark hair blew behind her in the breeze.

She captioned the shot, “🌴☀️ Una loba como yo no está pa’ tipos como tú, uh-uh,” which in Spanish translates to, “Wolf like me ain’t for guys like you, uh-uh.”

Yanet is a celebrity trainer on the Fitplan app

“The Mexican Weather Girl” is surely keeping up with her workouts, especially after those New Year’s resolutions kick in. The sometimes fitness influencer has lent her skills to the Fitplan app where she has two workouts available.

The first one, Beautiful You, is a gym workout that lasts for six weeks with 35-minute workouts, and the second is the Fit At Home Challenge, which lasts for four weeks and also includes 35-minute workouts.

Perhaps the IIN Certified Health Coach has been doing some of those home workouts in her hotel on vacation? Though, sipping Mai Thais on the beach sounds somewhat more relaxing.