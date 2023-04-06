Yanet Garcia is one of the top fitness influencers and has had a meteoric rise since her days reporting the weather on the Mexican TV station Televisa Monterrey.

The brunette bombshell has made massive gains in her career since going viral with her stunning good looks, leading to 14.9 million Instagram followers.

“The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” has a profile aesthetic that could be described as lots of lingerie, swimsuits, and lace, so it’s not surprising her most recent post showed just that.

She sat in a chair in what appeared to be her home as she posed for a glamorous photoshoot wearing one of the world’s most famous lingerie brands, Victoria’s Secret.

It’s a shame the brand canceled its famous fashion show in 2018, as Yanet would have fit right in with her incredible figure and photogenic features.

Her long brunette tresses were styled in romantic waves and cascaded down her shoulders. Her makeup appeared professionally done with shimmering eyeshadow, false eyelashes, and light pink lipstick that emphasized her naturally beautiful features.

Yanet Garcia rocked a black velvet bodysuit from Victoria’s Secret

Yanet rocked a black velvet body suit from Victoria’s Secret, which featured long sleeves and several cut-outs throughout,t along with shimmering straps that kept everything together. She accessorized with a matching pair of silver strappy heels that went up her calves.

Yanet Garcia showed off her incredibly gym-honed physique in a black velvet bodysuit from Victoria’s Secret. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Though her bodysuit no longer appears to be available, several pieces on the site have the same material.

One such look is the Lace & Velvet Cap-Sleeve Corset Top in black velvet that feature lots of lace and tied material, retailing for $89.95.

The famous lingerie brand is also having a massive spring sale, with several items marked down by 50%. Many items are darker colors like green and purple, along with several pieces that appear to be from Valentine’s Day.

They’re also offering a free pillowed pink tote bag to anyone who spends over $100, which would make a great addition to a beach day or summer travel.

Yanet is a big fan of motivational content

Yanet is a big fan of motivational quotes and the wellness lifestyle in general. She runs her own Instagram page, Yanet Garcia Health Coach, where she posts recipes and tips for living a healthy lifestyle.

Of course, her main Instagram also features motivational content, with one of her recent posts doing just that.

She shared a video clip in which she was strutting around New York City, her new home, twirling around and smiling at the camera in a black ensemble.

She captioned the post, “Best things in life are on the other side of FEAR ✨,” and that hopefully gave some of her followers a boost to their day.

Keep an eye on Yanet’s Instagram page for more glam photoshoots and her health coaching page for more recipes and motivation.