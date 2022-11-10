Yanet Garcia models in a bubble bath as the Mexican native reveals an upcoming project and shares a sneak peek. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia posed in a suds-filled bubble bath wearing a lace bra and a smile as the famous weatherwoman shot an upcoming project.

The television personality amassed an impressive 14.8 million Instagram followers, many of whom cannot wait to see her next move.

Luckily for fans, she has kept them in the loop with social media shares.

This has been an exciting time for Yanet, who has enjoyed success in her career. The model, who celebrates her 32nd birthday on November 15, shared a look at the project in her Instagram Story.

The latest post saw Yanet in Brooklyn, where she tagged the famous Williamsburg Hotel.

Yanet struck a pose in front of a massive window with the New York skyline creating a gorgeous backdrop to the shoot.

Yanet Garcia enjoys a bath with a view of Manhattan

Yanet smiled and closed her eyes with a slightly tilted head as she worked her angles from the comfort of the tub.

The view from Yanet’s waist and up was visible, and she wore a black lacy bra with her back facing the camera. Her honey-brown hair featured loose waves with the tips of her tresses touching the water.

Although she didn’t reveal specifics about the photo shoot, she did write, “Coming soon…” indicating it wouldn’t be long before fans saw the finished product.

Yanet chose Love on the Brain by Gabby as the soundtrack to the picture.

Yanet went viral thanks to her seemingly endless curves and meteorology skills, but she has since turned her attention to a modeling career.

Yanet Garcia’s Fitplan workouts

It comes as no surprise that Yanet has shown a love for fitness.

The beautiful television star has revealed a passion for working out and shared her exercise routines with fans. Fans can check out a series of workouts with Yanet using the Fitplan app.

Fitplan allows users to download workouts led by their favorite fitness enthusiasts.

Fitplan has numerous famous trainers, including retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez and fitness queen Jen Selter.

Yanet’s workout routine focuses on the glutes.

She told Women Fitness about her fitness transformation, “It’s definitely been a long process that required a lot of discipline but it was worth it.” She added, “Squats really helped me to reach my goals.”

Yanet also revealed the importance of eating clean. she advised, “Take care of diet as it is very important.”