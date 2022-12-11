Yanet Garcia showed off a sophisticated look to fans. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia has upped the fashion stakes this winter, proving that a dip in the temperature doesn’t compromise her fashion-forward looks.

Dubbed the ‘Mexican Weather Girl,’ Yanet knows a thing or two about the elements, and so she was sure to wrap up for a December walk through Central Park, New York.

Rocking a long wool winter coat, she added a pop of color to the landscape as she posed in the fire engine red outerwear among the greenery of surrounding trees.

The stunning 32-year-old wore a black minidress beneath the coat, revealing her thighs in the outfit while still keeping herself cozy.

The hem of the dress skimmed her thighs to show off a section of skin in the chic fit. Not wanting to show off too much skin, she paired the dress with a patent thigh-high boot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Yanet gazed off camera in the eye-catching snap shared with her 14.8 million followers.

Her long brown locks held a glamorous curl and cascaded past her shoulders and down the front of both arms, glistening as it caught some sun.

Yanet carried a quilted black Chanel purse to accessorize the outfit, adding a final chic touch to the sophisticated ensemble.

The weather girl captioned the post, “There are millions of ways to express your happiness, but there is only one way to really be happy, and that is to love. There is no other way ❤️.”

Yanet Garcia promotes partnership with FitPlan

Yanet is perhaps best known for her time as a weather girl on Mexican television and TV hosting gigs, but she is also a certified health coach.

She has a great interest in all things health and fitness, providing health and nutrition advice from her social media accounts.

Yanet is also one of FitPlan’s online personal trainers, which she regularly promotes on her social media platforms

FitPlan is an online fitness platform where subscribers can gain exclusive access to workouts, recipes, and general fitness tips from an array of top celebrity coaches.

Yanet posed against a gym backdrop in a tight pink activewear set to encourage fans to come workout with her on the app.

Posing side-on with a set of dumbbell weights in her hands, she flexed her muscles and showed off her toned glute muscles as she promoted the fitness platform.

Yanet also likes to share clips of her own workouts with her TikTok followers, often posting videos of herself mid-session.

She uploaded a clip in 2020 during the height of the pandemic when people were encouraged to stay home, showing how she got creative in her building, using her building’s stairwell to get her workouts in.

Yanet Garcia sizzles in red lingerie

All those grueling workouts evidently do the job, as Yanet proved by showcasing her incredible figure in a recent set of stunning lingerie images.

The Mexican beauty posted a trio of snaps in which she donned a set of lacy red lingerie that accentuated her curves.

The red bra featured a plunging neckline and delicate lace cups.

She wore matching red bottoms that featured a lace front and thin straps that grazed her hips.

The bombshell added an edge to her outfit by layering the lingerie set with a red fishnet minidress.

Her hair and makeup were given the full glam treatment for the sizzling photoshoot, and she finished off the look by wearing a pair of gold lace up heels and giant gold hoops.

Yanet captioned the red hot photos, “Keep your heels, head and standards high ❤️‍🔥.”