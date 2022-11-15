Yanet Garcia is feeling on top of the world for her special day. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

All eyes were on the beautiful Yanet Garcia as she dazzled in her glitzy ensemble while she celebrated another year around the sun.

The former Mexican weather forecaster was captured in a beautiful building in New York City as she posed in her breathtaking attire.

The 32-year-old smiled away at the beautiful views of the New York City skyscrapers and mesmerizing scenery in the background.

Yanet looked to be thoroughly enjoying her special day as she posed for an array of captivating photos.

She was kind enough to share the memorable moments with her 14.8 million Instagram followers.

It goes without saying, Yanet surely didn’t disappoint this time around when it came to producing some jaw-dropping content.

Yanet Garcia turns up the heat with her stunning birthday ensemble

Even though Yanet has focused more on her modeling and fitness training over the last couple of years, the former weather forecaster surely knows how to turn up the heat still.

The model showcased her immaculate physique as she sported a matching, iridescent sequin ensemble.

The top featured a white, low-cut iridescent bra that offered her full support. She then styled the bra with a matching, oversized blazer that fell to her thighs.

For the bottoms, Yanet sported some high-waisted sequin shorts that appeared to have a somewhat loose fit toward the bottom of the legs.

While she shimmered and shined in her flashy fit, she accessorized with a pretty white handbag that she held close to her body for the shots.

She then wore a happy birthday topper that rested lightly on her head.

Her beautiful brown locks flowed naturally down on each side of her shoulders as she smiled.

Yanet looked phenomenal for each shot as she executed her look with absolute ease.

Yanet Garcia celebrates her new degree while giving some life advice

In another recent post, the beautiful brunette announced she was now a certified health coach.

The post wrote, “Today is a VERY SPECIAL day! 😭 Officially I am a CERTIFIED HEALTH COACH! 🎓🤓📚 I graduated from one of the most important nutrition schools in the world @nutritionschool and I feel super grateful, blessed, and proud to have achieved it!!!!.”

In the picture, Yanet held up her degree, which she expressed was not an easy accomplishment. Yanet went on to further describe all the hard work and dedication that went into getting the degree. However, it was well worth it in the end.

For the degree, Yanet went to Nutrition School, which she happily tagged in the picture.

The new health coach went on to further give her fans some important life advice. She wrote, “Do not stop preparing, improving yourself, and giving your best every day. Remember that if you want something in life you have to CREATE IT! Don’t expect anything to come into your life as luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.”

It’s clear Yanet has come equipped with the whole package; both brains and beauty.

Fans supported this noteworthy accomplishment, as the post received over 4k likes.