Yanet Garcia may seem like she spends most of her life in the gym or doing photoshoots, but the brunette bombshell still finds time to enjoy several beach vacations every year.

The fitness influencer wore a stunning green one-piece swimsuit with spaghetti straps and a crochet material that emphasized her incredibly bronzed frame.

She looked toned to perfection with one leg tucked up under her on a gray chair and another leg elongated out in front of her.

Yanet left her brown locks down in waves and cascading down her shoulders while she wore a big, white hat on top.

The hat certainly protected her from the intense Mexican sun and also gave her an old Hollywood look as she closed her eyes and looked off to the side.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Though her eyes were closed, it was obvious Yanet was wearing a glam makeup look that included big eyelashes, shimmering eyeshadow, and dark pink lipstick.

Yanet Garcia showed off her toned physique in a green one-piece swimsuit. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia stayed at the One&Only Mandarina luxury resort in Mexico

She spends a great deal of time in Mexico living it up at some of the world’s most luxurious resorts, which she recently did when she stayed at the One&Only Mandarina resort in Mexico.

The luxury resort features incredibly unique rooms, from Grand Villas and Cliff Villas to the Treehouses that put a new spin on the term “glamping.”

The Premier Panoramic Ocean Treehouse has eye-popping views of the Pacific Ocean, which guests can appreciate from the privacy of their own plunge pool.

Overnight stays at the resort cost upwards of $1,000 a night for two people, and they offer all kinds of separate things like adventure activities and wellness experiences.

Yanet wore leggings from the activewear brand Bombshell Sportswear

When she’s not basking in the sun on a Mexican holiday, Yanet can be found jogging and keeping fit in Central Park since she now calls New York City her home.

The fitness phenom is all about motivational posts and shared one at the beginning of March in which she wore a pair of bright blue leggings for her running session. She paired them with white sneakers and a white crop top that featured ruching on the chest.

She captioned her shot, “it’s going to happen because I’m going to make it happen 💪🏻🔥.”

Her leggings were from the activewear brand Bombshell Sportswear, and the brand is popular for its thigh-highs, which Yanet was sporting.

She wore the Scrunch Thigh Highs in Ice Blue, which cost $89 and come in 10 other colors and patterns.

The brand has added some new arrivals, including the Chevron leggings, which feature a striped pattern and come in four different colors for $89.

Keep an eye on Yanet’s Instagram for more fitness content and motivational quotes.