Yanet Garcia smiles in a gorgeous selfie. Pic credit: @yanetgarciahealthcoach/Instagram

According to Yanet Garcia‘s Instagram bio, she is “The Mexican Weather Girl” who doubles as a TV host and actress.

In addition, Yanet enjoys traveling and when she spends time traveling around the globe, she snaps some of the most memorable pictures of herself for her fans and followers to see.

During one of her recent trips to New York City, she took a beautiful picture in front of a breathtaking view of an incredibly tall building that is worth checking out.

Anyone who lives in New York City or is planning to travel to the big apple can appreciate the fact that she was willing to show off such a stunning viewpoint during her time there.

Yanet also cares about health and fitness just as much as her weather career based on the fact that she’s a certified health coach and trainer.

The beauty does her best to promote positive nutritional choices through her health coaching program as well from recipe tips to unknown food facts.

Yanet Garcia looks amazing in New York City

Yanet shared a lovely picture wearing a metallic blazer that reflected tons of colorful shine in the lighting she was standing in. The blazer had long sleeves and a thick collar, but she left it completely unbuttoned in the front.

She appeared to be wearing a pair of matching pants that were high-waisted enough to hide her belly button. She also wore a cream-colored bralette that revealed a little bit of skin.

Yanet accessorized with a cross-shaped necklace around her neck and a pair of sunglasses with brown lenses on her face. Her light brown hair looked stunning as it was parted to the side in smooth waves cascaded down both of her shoulders.

Yanet’s makeup was flawless as she sported foundation, blush, eyebrow tint, and a pink shade of lipstick. If she was wearing lashes, eyeliner, or mascara, they were hidden beneath her shades.

Yanet Garcia is proud of her health coaching program

Yanet openly encourages her followers to try out her health coaching program since she is certified in the industry. In one of the lovely pictures from her official health coaching Instagram page, she wore a green crop top with a low-cut V-neck.

It had ruched material in the front that helped provide the appearance of more curves in her midsection. Yanet wore her cross-shaped necklace once again with a stunning smile on her face.

In the picture promoting her second passion, she held up a bundle of carrots with their green leaves still connected as she explained the health benefits of eating the orange veggie on a regular basis.