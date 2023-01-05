Yanet Garcia enjoyed a vacation in Turks and Caicos while showing off her incredible physique in a white bikini. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia has started off 2023 with a whole lot of motivation, which she has been sharing in a slew of inspiring social media posts, and appears to be living her best life.

The stunning fitness influencer, who is also known as “The Mexican Weather Girl” and “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” has taken her viral fame and channeled it into a thriving career.

Her Instagram Feed is full of pictures of herself in an array of lacey lingerie and skimpy string bikinis, and she always leaves her followers wanting more.

The Mexican stunner shared two photos of herself, and she was absolutely glowing as she enjoyed a much-needed break in Turks and Caicos for a post-Christmas holiday.

It was obviously a very windy day, and Yanet used that to her advantage as her voluminous brunette locks blew behind her in the breeze. She was seen walking on a beach in front of several condos and a hazy sky as the clear blue ocean sparkled behind her.

Yanet showed off her incredibly toned, gym-honed figure in a white string bikini which she wore with a white mesh cover-up on top.

Despite wearing an eye-catching bikini, it was her smile that really stole the show, as she looked absolutely glowing and happy while taking her beach stroll.

In the second photo, Yanet stood in front of the ocean and turned around, looking over her shoulder with a sultry stare.

She captioned the shots with a motivational phrase, as she frequently does on her Instagram page, writing, “She remembered who she was and the game changed.”

It’s likely Yanet’s ex-boyfriend Lewis Howes got her interested in the motivational niche, as he’s a highly successful YouTuber who interviews high-profile celebrities, authors, etc., and makes videos with inspirational content. The former professional football player boasts over 2 million subscribers on YouTube and is a New York Times best-selling author.

While the relationship looked like a fairytale on Instagram, the pair split in 2021, and things got nasty when she accused him of cheating on her with actress Martha Higareda.

At the beginning of the year, on her Instagram Stories, Yanet responded to a follower who asked a question about what she should do when her ex-boyfriend moved on very quickly.

Yanet claimed she understood completely, claiming the same thing happened to her when her ex-boyfriend went to Tulum with Martha just two weeks after their breakup.

Yanet is a celebrity trainer on the FitPlan app

Yanet is a celebrity trainer on the FitPlan app, which she frequently advertises on her Instagram page. Along with several other trainers, including Sommer Ray and Alexander Rodriguez, the model shares two different fitness challenges.

The first, called Beautiful You, can be done in the gym and features 35-minute workouts that last for six weeks, while the other program, the Fit At Home Challenge, also features 35-minute workouts that last for four weeks.

Those who want to get a jumpstart on their New Year’s Resolutions can sign up for the seven-day free trial; after that, memberships start at $15.99 a month.