Yanet Garcia is spreading holiday cheer in red lingerie. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

It may be cold outside, but Yanet Garcia brought the heat in red lingerie for a sizzling share.

Yanet waited until after the 2022 World Cup was finished to share her Santa photoshoot on social media.

The television personality treated her 14.9 million Instagram followers to a holiday-themed shoot, where Christmas cheer was on the menu.

Yanet went viral after eagle-eyed fans saw the weatherwoman giving more than just the forecast in her native Mexico. Fans were so pleased with Yanet’s curves that she received the honorary distinction of being the “Hottest Weather Girl.” Yanet’s accolades allowed her to pivot her career into modeling and fitness, two things she has shown a passion for over the years.

As a result, Yanet has frequently posted lingerie pictures on her Instagram for her massive following.

The model’s latest post was no exception as she smiled and posed with a Santa hat in all red attire.

Yanet posted one image rocking a red Santa hat with fur around the brim. She crossed her arms and looked to the side, placing one arm under her waist. Yanet offered a slight smile with closed lips for the adorable share.

She sported a red lacy bra with floral embroidery. She paired the garment with matching high-waisted bottoms, barely visible in the frame.

Besides the Santa hat, Yanet wore a gold Cartier bracelet and a matching ring. Her soft curls cascaded from the festive hat with light brown, bouncy tresses adding vibrance to the shot.

Yanet’s makeup was gorgeous, with soft glam, long lashes, and glossy lips.

Her caption read, “Are you ready for Christmas? 🎄.”

Yanet tagged her native Mexico City in the images, where she returned home for the holidays.

The curvy beauty appeared ready for the holidays and will likely be entering a busy time with her fitness career.

While millions make New Year’s resolutions, getting in shape will certainly be a priority for many.

And luckily for fans, Yanet has just the thing to offer as a fitness coach.

Yanet Garcia is a fitness trainer on FitPlan

FitPlan has become a force to be reckoned with in the app world as a convenient option for fitness enthusiasts.

For a small annual fee of $50, FitPlan users can get an assortment of workouts from well-known celebrity trainers like Yanet.

Yanet gave fans a sneak peek of what they could enjoy if they downloaded the fitness app.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, glute exercises were prevalently featured in Yanet’s fitness video.

With 2023 around the corner, time will tell what Yanet does next.