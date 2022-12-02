Yanet Garcia models in a pink bra as the Mexican beauty shares her spiciness from her new home in the Big Apple. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia not only has a talent for showing the weather, but she also appeared skilled at sending temperatures rising with a recent share in a pink bra.

The television personality treated her 14.8 million Instagram followers to a picture in a pink silky bra yesterday.

For those out of the loop, Yanet became famous when viewers saw her on Mexican television, providing the weather forecast for a local TV station. Her captivating good looks and skills as a weatherwoman allowed Yanet to start a career as a model.

The Mexico native has thrived in her modeling career, working as a fitness coach and a health expert.

The beauty’s recent shot gave fans an indication of why her modeling career has been successful.

Yanet posed in lingerie, which has been a theme on her main Instagram account.

The model has worked very hard to maintain her famous curves, and it appears her hard work paid off with her recent post.

Yanet Garcia stuns in a tiny pink bra

Yanet struck a pose in a pink silk bra with straps serving as the bra cups. Golden chains were hanging from each side of the bra and a diamond-shaped pendant dangled from the bodice.

Yanet looked gorgeous with soft lighting as she posed in a doorway with lush greenery at her side. She raised one arm and placed the other on her undergarment as she struck a pose, looking down at the camera.

Yanet donned soft glam makeup with loose waves cascading down her back.

Yanet’s caption read, “Spicy Latina.”

The fitness guru geotagged Manhattan, which became Yanet’s home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yanet also thrived as a fitness coach during the pandemic, when many gyms were closed. The closing of gyms forced people to use alternative methods, like fitness apps, for instructions on how to stay in shape.

Yanet capitalized on this opportunity, serving as a fitness coach on the FitPlan app. She also became a health coach and dedicated a separate IG page to her passion for nutrition.

Yanet Garcia has a health coach business

Yanet Garcia doubles as a health coach, spreading knowledge about nutrition to fans. Yanet received accreditation from a nutrition school, which gave her the title of a certified health coach.

Yanet has shared numerous health tips, including a recent post about the benefits of carrots.

As Yanet revealed, carrots have many benefits, including promoting healthy vision, balancing blood sugar, regulating blood pressure, and potentially reducing the risk of heart disease.

As a weatherwoman, fitness instructor, model, and health coach, it seems there is nothing that Yanet can’t do.