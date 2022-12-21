Yanet Garcia strutted her stuff around NYC. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia has been giving her 14.9 million Instagram followers oodles of Christmas presents lately in the form of several posts showing off her gym-honed figure.

The model, who became known as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” after getting her start as a tv presenter on Televisa Monterrey in Mexico, covered up a little more than usual as she shared a clip of herself strutting around New York City.

She wore a little black dress that was tight and thigh-skimming, which she paired with thigh-high black leather boots to keep warm from the chilly fall temperatures.

She covered up with a beige wool coat and accessorized with a black crossbody purse and glamorous cat-eye sunglasses as she took a walk through various famous areas in NYC.

She was seen strolling through Central Park as well as walking down the steps of The Met, smiling and laughing her way to the bank considering how many followers she has.

The model, who started out as a simple weather girl, has moved her way up to full-on influencer status, frequently sharing professional shots with her legion of fans.

Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Despite posting a few clips to her Instagram Story recently, Yanet has shared clips and pictures from the photoshoot before, which was shot by photographer Rafael Arroyo.

In clips shared to her page, she was seen spinning around, smiling, and flipping her hair in the wind all set to the song Ain’t No Mountain High Enough. She captioned the fun shoot, “New York, New York ♥️.”

Yanet later shared pictures from the same shoot looking incredibly glamorous at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, posing on the steps with fall sunlight hitting her in a flattering way.

The influencer appeared to have changed her jacket, as she was wearing the same thigh-high boots and tight black dress in front of the fall foliage in another post, except this time with a bright red jacket. She accessorized with a Chanel purse, making sure it took center stage in the photo.

Yanet is an instructor for the Fitplan App

Along with her Instagram photoshoots, Yanet is currently a trainer with the Fitplan App, and the majority of her workouts center on glute exercises, naturally.

Yanet currently has two programs on the app, with the first being a six-week course called Beautiful You that features a 35-minute workout as well as a four-week course called the Fit At Home Challenge that also has 35-minute workouts.

The Fitplann App has a seven-day free trial, and after that, the monthly plan starts at just $15.99 a month.

The app includes several celebrity instructors including influencer Sommer Ray, NFL player and boyfriend to Olivia Culpo Christian McCaffrey, and former Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez.