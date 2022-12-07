Yanet Garcia is beautiful in black lingerie as the Mexican native highlights the importance of empathy. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia showed that she was more than just a pretty face as the stunning weatherwoman shared a message about empathy while wearing lingerie.

Yanet displayed incredible wisdom and compassion in the post with a touching caption that accompanied the lingerie picture.

Yanet’s wisdom wasn’t surprising, especially considering her many talents, including modeling, nutrition coaching, and weather forecasting.

For those out of the loop, Yanet’s job as a weatherwoman was what caused her to go viral and gain fame. Some fans found Yanet’s curves to be captivating as she predicted the weather on Mexican TV.

Yanet wisely leveraged her television fame into a modeling career and has continued to show her dynamic personality, including with her most recent post.

The post showed Yanet as she posed while sitting on a furry rug with a neutral background. She crossed her legs and pointed one toe as she worked her angles in black and white. The monochrome shot gave the image a stripped-down vibe that suited the model.

Yanet Garcia stuns in black lingerie with a call for empathy

Yanet rocked a dark bra and underwear set with a sheer mesh coverup on top of the ensemble.

Her thick luscious waves cascaded down her chest, and she placed one hand under her chin for a striking pose. She donned soft glam makeup and a matte lip as she gazed into the camera for the beautiful image.

She accessorized with two bracelets and a ring on her index finger.

Yanet geotagged Manhattan, which has become her home base since she hit it big as a model and influencer.

Yanet’s caption read, “Empathy is the medicine the world needs ♥️.”

Yanet’s wisdom extends beyond advice given to the masses.

Yanet Garcia’s diet and nutrition coaching

Yanet worked for years to build muscle and get in shape, revealing she was naturally quite slim.

The model has been open with her nutrition journey, and she told Women Fitness about her dieting tips.

Yanet explained, “Diet is 70% of the goal. It depends in each one’s metabolism and objectives, that’s why it is important to see a health professional, I recommend to include in your diet proteins, carbs and vegetables.”

And Yanet has accreditation to back up her claims.

Yanet received a certified health coach certificate from the Nutrition School, which meant she was qualified to offer nutrition advice.

Yanet launched an Instagram account specifically for her health advice, where she shared nutritional information and healthy recipes with her fans.

Followers can also check out Yanet’s exercises on FitPlan, where she has served as a celebrity trainer.