“Mexican Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia is sending temperatures soaring this March as she shares some tropical shots from the beach.

The model and television host typically spends her time in New York, enjoying her home in the Big Apple, but she’s never one to shy away from a plane trip elsewhere, either.

She shared a stunning array of beach pictures with her 15 million Instagram followers over the weekend, simply tagging her location as “Paradise.”

Her long brunette locks flowed behind her as she posed, giving her fiercest gaze to the camera as she posed in style.

Her tropical paradise photos included shots where she lounged; in other pictures, she stood on the beach, the gorgeous open ocean behind her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What really grabbed fans’ attention was the daring swimsuit she wore. The leopard-print piece hugged her curves perfectly and featured an array of cutouts and ties, revealing her toned midsection.

Yanet Garcia enjoys her time at the beach

Yanet has shared several posts from tropical destinations this year, proving that she loves to be on a warm beach with the ocean behind her. Plus, it gives her the perfect opportunity to show off her swimwear.

Although she frequently tags her getaways as being at Paradise Island, it’s unclear whether it’s just a fun play on words or factual that she’s visiting the famous vacation spot in the Bahamas.

In January, she tagged a few posts as Paradise Island but later noted that she was enjoying The Shore Club on Long Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos.

Of course, she brought some great swimwear with her, sharing some snaps in a red string bikini and a cover-up to get her “Vitamin Sea.”

Her perfect bikini body didn’t come without work, though, and she loves to share her fitness journey and tips with her followers.

Yanet Garcia shares the benefits of working out in nature

It’s not uncommon for people to go outside for their workouts and fresh air, and Yanet is no exception.

She shared a handful of benefits that come with working out outside, including improved sleep, higher energy levels, and a boosted immune system.

Yanet is a certified health coach, adding a level of trust to her tips and workout tricks.

In the share, she added a video of herself as she drank from a blender bottle and performed high-knee kicks and other leg exercises.

She added that one great benefit is the fresh air outside and that “it’s great for your mental health.”